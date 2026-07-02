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Albanian police use teargas to disperse anti-graft demonstrators

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Albanian Police Deploy Teargas to Disperse Anti-Graft Protesters in Tirana

Anti-Government Protests and Police Response in Tirana

By Florion Goga

Protest Escalation and Clashes

TIRANA, July 2 (Reuters) - Albanian police used water cannons and teargas on Thursday to disperse anti-government protesters in front of parliament who threw eggs and flour at police officers and some lawmakers.

Three police officers and one protester were injured in clashes, Albanian media reported.

Background and Causes of the Protests

Daily protests have been held for more than a month in Tirana over alleged corruption linked to various development projects along the coast and near protected areas. The government denies corruption.

Luxury Resort Controversy and Protest Expansion

What started as a protest against a luxury resort planned by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner spread to other projects planned along the coast.

Events on the Day of the Protest

The protesters gathered on Thursday morning before a parliament session was due to start. As lawmakers entered the building, protesters threw eggs at them. Some threw eggs and flour at police officers.

In early afternoon, the police used water cannons and teargas to disperse protesters.

Protesters' Demands and Government Response

"We've been protesting and the point is?? we want transparency. We want to protect our nature," Aslan Dogjani said. "The government is corrupt."

The protests are a test for Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in power since 2013 and who many blame for not eradicating widespread corruption or doing enough to improve basic services like healthcare. 

"The beautiful protest of citizenship, patriotism, and purity has now given way to the old film of conflict, strife, and violence," Rama said on X.

Previous and Upcoming Protests

Earlier this year, violent clashes broke out as protesters demanded the resignation of Rama's deputy, Belinda Balluku, over alleged corruption. Balluku was fired, but mistrust remains. 

A new protest is called for Saturday.

(Reporting by Florion Goga; Writing by Ivana Sekularac, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Protests—dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution”—began in late May against luxury resort developments tied to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on protected coastal wetlands, including Vjosa‑Narta and Sazan Island, with concerns over environmental damage and opaque land deals (lemonde.fr).
  • Albania’s anti‑corruption prosecutors (SPAK) launched inquiries and froze assets worth over €128 million connected to land transactions in the disputed development areas (en.hespress.com).
  • The protests have evolved into one of the largest movements in years, featuring tens of thousands in rallies, nightly demonstrations since May 31, and increasing demands for transparency, broader political reforms, and the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Albanians protesting in Tirana?
Protesters are demonstrating against alleged government corruption linked to coastal development projects, including those involving protected areas.
How did Albanian police respond to the protests?
The police used water cannons and teargas to disperse crowds after protesters threw eggs and flour at officers and lawmakers in front of parliament.
Were there any injuries during the demonstrations?
Yes, Albanian media reported that three police officers and one protester were injured during the clashes.
What triggered the recent wave of protests in Albania?
The protests began over a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner and expanded to other controversial coastal developments.
Who is being held responsible for the corruption allegations?
Many protesters blame Prime Minister Edi Rama for not eradicating corruption or improving basic services like healthcare.

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