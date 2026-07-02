Albanian Police Deploy Teargas to Disperse Anti-Graft Protesters in Tirana

Anti-Government Protests and Police Response in Tirana

By Florion Goga

Protest Escalation and Clashes

TIRANA, July 2 (Reuters) - Albanian police used water cannons and teargas on Thursday to disperse anti-government protesters in front of parliament who threw eggs and flour at police officers and some lawmakers.

Three police officers and one protester were injured in clashes, Albanian media reported.

Background and Causes of the Protests

Daily protests have been held for more than a month in Tirana over alleged corruption linked to various development projects along the coast and near protected areas. The government denies corruption.

Luxury Resort Controversy and Protest Expansion

What started as a protest against a luxury resort planned by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner spread to other projects planned along the coast.

Events on the Day of the Protest

The protesters gathered on Thursday morning before a parliament session was due to start. As lawmakers entered the building, protesters threw eggs at them. Some threw eggs and flour at police officers.

In early afternoon, the police used water cannons and teargas to disperse protesters.

Protesters' Demands and Government Response

"We've been protesting and the point is?? we want transparency. We want to protect our nature," Aslan Dogjani said. "The government is corrupt."

The protests are a test for Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in power since 2013 and who many blame for not eradicating widespread corruption or doing enough to improve basic services like healthcare.

"The beautiful protest of citizenship, patriotism, and purity has now given way to the old film of conflict, strife, and violence," Rama said on X.

Previous and Upcoming Protests

Earlier this year, violent clashes broke out as protesters demanded the resignation of Rama's deputy, Belinda Balluku, over alleged corruption. Balluku was fired, but mistrust remains.

A new protest is called for Saturday.

(Reporting by Florion Goga; Writing by Ivana Sekularac, Editing by William Maclean)