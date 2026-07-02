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Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance News Climate Change Workplace Safety

Barcelona Rolls Out Heat-Monitoring Bracelets to Protect Outdoor Workers

Barcelona's Initiative to Safeguard Outdoor Workers During Heatwaves

By Horaci Garcia

Introduction to the Heatwave Crisis

BARCELONA, July 2 (Reuters) - With Spain already sweltering under successive heatwaves that caused more than 1,000 excess deaths in June, Barcelona has begun to hand out heat-monitoring bracelets to its outdoor workers to act as an early warning system for health risks.

Implementation of Heat-Monitoring Bracelets

The city has rolled out around 1,400 bracelets for staff working outdoors, including street cleaners, lighting crews, park workers and waste management employees.

Purpose and Functionality of the Bracelets

It is part of a push to adapt to "increasingly aggressive" climate change, said Pep Llimona, prevention coordinator of the city's parks and gardens service.

The bracelet measures the workers' body temperature and emits a sound and vibration if it senses that the wearer is at risk. If that happens, they have to stop working.

Background: Heat-Related Incidents Among Workers

A number of street workers have died in recent years across Spain as temperatures spiked, prompting changes in working patterns and conditions.

Case Study: Fatality in Barcelona

In Barcelona, a 51-year-old woman died in June last year while sweeping streets in the city's old town as temperatures hit 30.4 degrees Celsius (86.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Barcelona City Council said at the time it would launch an investigation into the death. A spokesperson for the city said on Thursday there had been no indication that the cause was heatstroke.

Policy Response and Acceleration

Pep Llimona said the plan to introduce heat bracelets had already been in train before the woman's death.

"But it is true that it has helped to speed up things and has made us think a little more," she said.

Ongoing Heatwaves and Future Outlook

Like much of Europe, Spain has been sweltering in recent weeks, with its weather agency Aemet registering the second-hottest month of June on record. The country is braced for a second heatwave starting at the weekend.

Worker Perspectives and Concerns

"Because it's getting hotter and hotter, we have to be more vigilant at work," Brigade Supervisor Ester Jimenez said.

"As the supervisor who assigns staff tasks... I'm afraid someone might suffer heatstroke, and I see the future as complicated with this heat".

(Reporting by Horaci Garcia, Writing by Javi West Larrañaga, editing by Aislinn Laing and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Barcelona deploys wearable tech to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat.
  • June was Spain’s second‑hottest on record, with over 1 000 excess deaths linked to heatwave.
  • Heatwaves in Spain are arriving earlier and becoming more frequent, underscoring urgent adaptation needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Barcelona giving heat-monitoring bracelets to outdoor workers?
Barcelona is providing heat-monitoring bracelets to outdoor workers to serve as an early warning system for health risks during heatwaves, helping to prevent heatstroke and related fatalities.
How do the heat-monitoring bracelets work?
The bracelets measure the wearer's body temperature and alert them with sound and vibration if they are at risk, prompting them to stop working for safety.
Who receives the heat-monitoring bracelets in Barcelona?
The bracelets are being distributed to about 1,400 city staff working outdoors, including street cleaners, lighting crews, park workers, and waste management employees.
What prompted Barcelona to speed up the distribution of these bracelets?
The initiative was accelerated after the heat-related death of a street cleaner in 2023 and increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves in Spain.
How is climate change affecting outdoor working conditions in Spain?
Rising temperatures and more aggressive heatwaves are making outdoor work more dangerous, requiring new safety measures like heat-monitoring bracelets.

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