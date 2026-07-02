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Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Princess Kate Attends Wimbledon, Supports British Hopeful Arthur Fery in Key Match

Princess Kate's Appearance at Wimbledon

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Arrival and Early Moments

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, arrived at Wimbledon on a sunny Thursday to watch local favourite Arthur Fery, one of the last Britons remaining in the draw, face Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen on Court 18.

Royal Company in the Stands

Dressed in a blue outfit, the 44-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William made her way to the stands early in the contest and was seated beside British former semi-finalist Tim Henman and All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

Engagement with Attendees

On arrival earlier, tennis fan Kate, who is also the patron of the club, spent time meeting attendees who queued up since early in the morning, alongside the honorary stewards.

British Players in Action

Arthur Fery and Fellow Competitors

Fery is one of four Britons in action, with Jacob Fearnley, Katie Swan and Jan Choinski.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Princess of Wales as Wimbledon patron underscores the royal‑sporting connection and her role in presenting trophies at past finals (apnews.com)
  • Arthur Fery is Britain’s emerging talent, holding a career‑high singles ranking near No. 152 (Feb 2026), currently ranked between 114–141, with recent wins and Challenger success (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Fery’s presence, alongside three other Britons in the draw, highlights a strong home interest—boosted by royal attendance and local support (lta.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Princess Kate watch at Wimbledon?
Princess Kate watched British tennis player Arthur Fery compete against Otto Virtanen.
What was Princess Kate's role at Wimbledon?
Princess Kate attended as the patron of the All England Club and met with attendees.
Which British players remain in the Wimbledon draw?
British players still in action include Arthur Fery, Jacob Fearnley, Katie Swan, and Jan Choinski.
Who accompanied Princess Kate at the match?
Princess Kate was seated beside Tim Henman and All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.
What was notable about Princess Kate's arrival?
Princess Kate met with attendees and honorary stewards who had queued early in the morning.

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