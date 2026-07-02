Princess Kate Attends Wimbledon, Supports British Hopeful Arthur Fery in Key Match

Princess Kate's Appearance at Wimbledon

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Arrival and Early Moments

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, arrived at Wimbledon on a sunny Thursday to watch local favourite Arthur Fery, one of the last Britons remaining in the draw, face Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen on Court 18.

Royal Company in the Stands

Dressed in a blue outfit, the 44-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William made her way to the stands early in the contest and was seated beside British former semi-finalist Tim Henman and All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

Engagement with Attendees

On arrival earlier, tennis fan Kate, who is also the patron of the club, spent time meeting attendees who queued up since early in the morning, alongside the honorary stewards.

British Players in Action

Arthur Fery and Fellow Competitors

Fery is one of four Britons in action, with Jacob Fearnley, Katie Swan and Jan Choinski.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in London; Editing by Alison Williams)