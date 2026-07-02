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Greek ruling party calls for protests after firebomb kills candidate's mother

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Greek Ruling Party Urges Protests After Firebomb Kills Candidate’s Mother

Firebomb Attack Sparks Outrage and Calls for Protest

By Renee Maltezou

Details of the Attack

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - Greece's governing New Democracy party called on Thursday for its supporters to take to the streets in protest after the 72-year-old mother of one of its parliamentary candidates died of severe burns from a firebomb attack.

Attackers placed flaming gas canisters at three homes of local figures from the governing party in the northern city of Thessaloniki before dawn on Tuesday, causing explosions.

Victims of the Incident

Vagia Nestora, mother of New Democracy candidate Afroditi Nestora, died of organ failure after suffering burns that covered 80% of her body, a hospital statement said. The candidate also suffered burns and three other people were wounded.

Political Violence in Greece

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, the first time in more than a decade that a person was killed in an attack targeting Greek politicians. Greece has a decades-long history of political violence, including bombings and arson attacks, but assassinations became rare 20 years ago after leaders of left-wing militant groups were jailed.

Government Response

"Yesterday we witnessed an extreme coordinated murderous attack against three New Democracy officials in Thessaloniki," government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said.

"This terrorist act was a cowardly act by extreme exponents of violence who operate under the guise of a so-called ideology against three people simply because they do not agree with their ideology," he added. "The message we are sending is clear: Terrorism will not win! No one will be afraid."

Party and Public Reaction

The New Democracy party and its youth branch, ONNED, called for a rally to honour the victim and protest against such attacks on Thursday evening outside the hospital where the woman died.

"We are not afraid of you," it said in a statement, saying its members stand "united against terrorism".

Investigation Underway

A police anti-terrorism unit has taken charge of the investigation into the incidents.

Police Statements

Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou told Greek media that evidence showed the attacks were probably coordinated and police were examining video footage to confirm that the same group of perpetrators launched all three attacks.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

Key Takeaways

  • A coordinated pre‑dawn firebomb attack using flaming gas canisters struck three residences linked to New Democracy in Thessaloniki, killing Vagia Nestora and injuring others including the parliamentary candidate Afroditi Nestora (internazionale.it)
  • The government responded swiftly: Prime Minister Mitsotakis visited the injured in hospital and reiterated a policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism (apnews.com)
  • New Democracy and its youth wing ONNED called a protest for Thursday evening outside Hippokrateio Hospital under the slogan “We are not afraid”; opposition parties also strongly condemned the political violence (en.protothema.gr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the New Democracy party protests in Greece?
The protests were called after the mother of a parliamentary candidate died from burns following a firebomb attack in Thessaloniki.
Who was targeted in the Thessaloniki firebomb attacks?
Three homes of local New Democracy party figures, including candidate Afroditi Nestora, were targeted.
How many people were affected by the attack in Thessaloniki?
The attack killed one person (Vagia Nestora), wounded candidate Afroditi Nestora, and injured three others.
Who is investigating the Thessaloniki firebomb incidents?
A police anti-terrorism unit is leading the investigation into the coordinated attacks.
Has any group claimed responsibility for the Thessaloniki attacks?
As of now, there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

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