GBAF Logo
Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Key Facts About SSPX: The Catholic Traditionalists in New Schism

Overview and Background of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX)

VATICAN CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Thursday that priests and lay Catholics who are part of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) were in schism with the wider Church and excommunicated, after the group ordained four bishops without Pope Leo's approval.

Here are some key facts about the group.

What is the SSPX?

The Society of St. Pius X is a traditionalist Catholic priestly fraternity founded by French Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in 1970 in Switzerland.

Lefebvre (1905-1991) was a French missionary bishop who spent years in Africa and later served as the Vatican's apostolic delegate to French-speaking Africa.

The group is named after Pope Pius X (1903-1914), who was known for his opposition to theological modernism. The movement was established in response to the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), a landmark gathering of bishops, also known as Vatican II, that agreed wide-ranging reforms for the Church.

SSPX's headquarters are in Menzingen, Switzerland. Its main seminary is at Econe in the Swiss Alps, where the latest bishop ordinations took place.

How Big is the Group?

The SSPX says on its website that as of November 1, 2025, it had 1,482 formal members, including 733 priests and 264 seminarians from some 50 nations. It says 254 of the priests are French and 143 come from the United States.

The group operates seminaries, schools, retreat centres and chapels in dozens of countries.

Why is the Group Controversial?

The SSPX rejects key teachings and reforms of Vatican II.

Opposition to Vatican II Reforms

In particular it opposes a decision to let the Mass be celebrated in local languages, strongly preferring the pre-conciliar Tridentine Latin Mass, which it says maintains a sense of mystery and formality around the service.

Criticism of Interfaith Dialogue

The group has also been highly critical of Vatican II's embrace of dialogue with other churches and faiths, including improved relations with Judaism.

Arguments Against Church Reforms

The SSPX argues that Church reforms weakened Catholic identity and diluted traditional doctrine and worship.

The 1988 Break with Rome

Tensions with the Vatican culminated on June 30, 1988, when Lefebvre consecrated four bishops without the approval of Pope John Paul II. The Vatican declared the act schismatic and excommunicated Lefebvre and the four bishops.

Historical Context of the Schism

The showdown was the biggest rupture in the Catholic Church since the split caused by opponents of the doctrine of papal infallibility in the late 19th century.

The group did not ordain any further bishops until this week.

Attempts at Reconciliation

Pope Benedict's Efforts

John Paul's successor, Pope Benedict, made reconciliation with traditionalists a priority for his papacy. In 2007 he liberalised celebration of the old Latin Mass and in 2009 he lifted the excommunications of the four surviving SSPX bishops. But full reconciliation was never achieved because of continuing disagreements over Vatican II.

Pope Francis and the SSPX

Pope Francis, who widely sought to limit celebration of the Latin Mass, made some symbolic gestures toward the SSPX and reauthorized them to hear confessions on behalf of the Church.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The Vatican’s doctrine office declared the SSPX in schism and excommunicated the new bishops, their consecrators, SSPX priests, and faithful who formally adhere to the society, invalidating SSPX-administered confessions and marriages (apnews.com).
  • The Society announced its intent on February 2, 2026, to consecrate four bishops without papal mandate; the Vatican issued repeated warnings, including a final appeal by Pope Leo XIV on June 29, which went unheeded (americamagazine.org).
  • SSPX, founded in 1970 in opposition to Vatican II reforms, had some 1,482 formal members as of November 1, 2025—including 733 priests, 264 seminarians, and 2 bishops—and operates worldwide from its headquarters in Menzingen and seminary in Écône (sspx.news).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX)?
The SSPX is a traditionalist Catholic priestly fraternity founded in 1970 in Switzerland by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre. It opposes certain reforms from Vatican II.
Why is the SSPX considered to be in schism with the Catholic Church?
The SSPX is considered in schism after ordaining four bishops without papal approval and rejecting important Vatican II teachings.
What makes the SSPX controversial?
SSPX is controversial for rejecting Vatican II reforms, especially its acceptance of the vernacular Mass and improved relations with other faiths.
How large is the SSPX group?
As of November 2025, the SSPX had 1,482 members, 733 priests, and is present in about 50 countries.
Have there been attempts at reconciliation between the Vatican and SSPX?
Yes, Popes Benedict and Francis have made gestures toward reconciliation, but full unity remains elusive due to lingering disagreements.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Jaguar Land Rover sales slide 15% in first quarter

Jaguar Land Rover sales slide 15% in first quarter

Image for London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch

London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch

Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June

Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June

Image for France fines Tagor 'shadow fleet' tanker linked to Russian oil €1 million

France fines Tagor 'shadow fleet' tanker linked to Russian oil €1 million

Image for Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official

Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official

Image for Spain's amnesty drive brings 600,000 migrants into formal economy during application review

Spain's amnesty drive brings 600,000 migrants into formal economy during application review

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Liberal Russian politician is detained in Moscow
Liberal Russian politician is detained in Moscow
Image for Ukrainian drone injures two aboard Belarusian tourist bus travelling through Russia
Ukrainian drone injures two aboard Belarusian tourist bus travelling through Russia
Image for Albanian police use teargas to disperse anti-graft demonstrators
Albanian police use teargas to disperse anti-graft demonstrators
Image for Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Image for UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions
UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions
Image for Greek ruling party calls for protests after firebomb kills candidate's mother
Greek ruling party calls for protests after firebomb kills candidate's mother
Image for Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine
Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine
Image for Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons
Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons
Image for Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Image for Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says
Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says
Image for Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France
Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France
Image for French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms
French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms
View All Headlines Posts