GBAF Logo
Activist investor 7Square urges Nuernberger to explore takeover offers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The featured image illustrates the financial landscape as activist investor 7Square pressures Nuernberger to evaluate rival takeover offers, emphasizing the ongoing competition in the insurance sector.
Headlines

Ukrainian drone injures two aboard Belarusian tourist bus travelling through Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Conflict Eastern Europe

Ukrainian Drone Attack Injures Two on Belarusian Bus in Russian Border Region

Details and Context of the Drone Attack

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack injured two people travelling aboard a tourist bus from the Belarusian capital Minsk to the Russian Black Sea resort town of Anapa on Thursday, Russian state media reported.

Location and Victims

The government in Russia's Bryansk region, on the borders of Ukraine and Belarus, told Sputnik Belarus news agency that two drivers suffered minor injuries in the attack, which occurred at the Krasniy Kamen border crossing between Russia and Belarus.

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Background: Regional Tensions and Previous Attacks

Frequent Shelling in Border Regions

Bryansk and the neighbouring Kursk region regularly come under Ukrainian shelling, resulting in injuries and deaths of local residents and damage to local infrastructure.

Previous Incidents Involving Civilians

Russia accused Ukraine of conducting a deadly drone strike on a bus carrying Belarusian schoolchildren in a separate incident in the Bryansk region last month. Ukraine's military denied attacking the bus, which was transporting members of a youth soccer team from Belarus to southern Russia.

Wider Conflict and Drone Warfare

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Cities

Russia has regularly hit Ukrainian towns and cities such as Kyiv since it began its war in Ukraine in February 2022. Both Russia and Ukraine deny they were striking civilian targets.

Ukraine's Drone Strategy

Kyiv has increased drone strikes on Russia in recent months to try to weaken Moscow's economy and force an end to a war in which thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Two drivers on a Belarusian tourist bus were lightly injured at Russia’s Krasniy Kamen border crossing in Bryansk following a Ukrainian drone strike, per Russian authorities.
  • This incident adds to a series of Ukrainian drone operations inside Russia, which have damaged oil infrastructure and disrupted fuel supplies, causing a domestic energy squeeze.
  • The attack coincides with escalating Ukrainian drone raids deep into central Russia, aimed at undermining Moscow’s economy and war logistics by hitting refineries, export terminals and transport networks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Belarusian tourist bus near the Russia-Belarus border?
A Ukrainian drone attack injured two people aboard a Belarusian tourist bus at the Krasniy Kamen border crossing in Russia's Bryansk region.
Who were injured in the Ukrainian drone strike in Bryansk region?
Two drivers of the Belarusian tourist bus suffered minor injuries in the attack, according to Russian authorities.
Was there any comment from Ukraine regarding the incident?
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine concerning the drone attack on the Belarusian bus.
Has the Bryansk region experienced similar attacks before?
Yes, Bryansk and nearby Kursk regions regularly come under Ukrainian shelling, resulting in injuries, deaths, and infrastructure damage.
What is the broader context of Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia?
Kyiv has increased drone strikes on Russia in recent months to pressure Moscow and try to force an end to the ongoing conflict.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions

UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions

Image for Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

Image for Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France

Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France

Image for Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks

Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks

Image for Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire

Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire

Image for Soccer-England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown

Soccer-England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Liberal Russian politician is detained in Moscow
Liberal Russian politician is detained in Moscow
Image for Albanian police use teargas to disperse anti-graft demonstrators
Albanian police use teargas to disperse anti-graft demonstrators
Image for Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism
Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism
Image for Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Image for Greek ruling party calls for protests after firebomb kills candidate's mother
Greek ruling party calls for protests after firebomb kills candidate's mother
Image for Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine
Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine
Image for Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Image for Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says
Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says
Image for French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms
French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms
Image for Explainer-How France's Le Pen ended up fighting in court to save her presidential hopes
Explainer-How France's Le Pen ended up fighting in court to save her presidential hopes
Image for Cricket-England-India T20 abandoned because of rain
Cricket-England-India T20 abandoned because of rain
Image for Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
View All Headlines Posts