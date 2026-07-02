Ukrainian Drone Attack Injures Two on Belarusian Bus in Russian Border Region

Details and Context of the Drone Attack

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack injured two people travelling aboard a tourist bus from the Belarusian capital Minsk to the Russian Black Sea resort town of Anapa on Thursday, Russian state media reported.

Location and Victims

The government in Russia's Bryansk region, on the borders of Ukraine and Belarus, told Sputnik Belarus news agency that two drivers suffered minor injuries in the attack, which occurred at the Krasniy Kamen border crossing between Russia and Belarus.

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Background: Regional Tensions and Previous Attacks

Frequent Shelling in Border Regions

Bryansk and the neighbouring Kursk region regularly come under Ukrainian shelling, resulting in injuries and deaths of local residents and damage to local infrastructure.

Previous Incidents Involving Civilians

Russia accused Ukraine of conducting a deadly drone strike on a bus carrying Belarusian schoolchildren in a separate incident in the Bryansk region last month. Ukraine's military denied attacking the bus, which was transporting members of a youth soccer team from Belarus to southern Russia.

Wider Conflict and Drone Warfare

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Cities

Russia has regularly hit Ukrainian towns and cities such as Kyiv since it began its war in Ukraine in February 2022. Both Russia and Ukraine deny they were striking civilian targets.

Ukraine's Drone Strategy

Kyiv has increased drone strikes on Russia in recent months to try to weaken Moscow's economy and force an end to a war in which thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou, Editing by William Maclean)