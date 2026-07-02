Under fire German ruling coalition unveils reform package

German Government Announces Major Economic and Social Reforms

By Andreas Rinke and Miranda Murray

Overview of the Reform Package

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling coalition unveiled a package of reforms on Thursday, including €10 billion ($11 billion) in annual tax relief for lower income earners, changes to the pension system and building more affordable housing.

Political Context and Pressures

Trailing in opinion polls behind the far-right Alternative for Germany party, Merz has faced heavy pressure to pass reforms to revive Europe's largest economy but has struggled to overcome internal coalition wrangling and gain momentum.

Chancellor's Statement

"We want to get Germany back on track," Merz told reporters on Thursday.

Key Measures and Policy Changes

The long list of measures aimed to tackle a variety of issues and cut red tape. They include an action plan against benefit fraud and abolishing workers' ability to obtain sick notes by phone, as well as a goal to cut staffing by 8% in federal ministries through digitisation.

Tax Relief and Funding

The tax relief will be mainly funded by raising the top rate of tax to 47% from 45% for the highest earners with an annual income of €280,000 or more.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Miranda Murray, Friederike Heine and Matthias Williams; editing by Thomas Seythal)