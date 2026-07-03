Europe Sees 3,700+ Excess Deaths During Historic June 2024 Heatwave

Impact and Analysis of the June 2024 European Heatwave

Overview of the Heatwave and Its Immediate Effects

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - France, the Netherlands and Belgium have recorded 3,700 excess deaths during the June heatwave that sent temperatures soaring across Europe, with authorities warning that the numbers are preliminary and could rise.

Experts have said the heatwave, which lasted from about June 20-28, was the worst recorded in Europe, causing disruption to power generation, damaging infrastructure and overwhelming healthcare systems. The extreme heat was almost certainly driven by climate change, scientists said.

Country-Specific Excess Mortality Data

France: Significant Rise in Deaths Among Older Adults

There were 2,025 excess deaths recorded in France during the heatwave, with a particular increase in deaths among people aged over 45, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist told local television on Friday.

Increase in Home and Facility Deaths

Deaths at home rose 91% between June 22-28 compared to the previous week, while deaths in nursing homes and healthcare facilities also increased, the country's public health authority said in a bulletin.

"Mortality will ... be higher than these initial figures suggest," the authority warned.

Belgium: 'Unprecedented' Mortality Data

'UNPRECEDENTED' MORTALITY DATA

In Belgium, the Health Ministry said on Thursday it had registered excess mortality of about 1,200 deaths between June 18 and June 29, adding that 530 of the deaths were among people aged 85 or older. People aged under 65 accounted for 180 of the excess deaths.

"Such excess mortality during a heatwave is unprecedented in our country," the ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands: Elderly Most Affected

Authorities in the Netherlands said the heatwave led to about 480 excess deaths, mainly among the over 80s.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; Editing by Makini Brice and Helen Popper)