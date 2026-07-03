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At least 3,700 excess deaths reported during heatwave in France, Belgium and Netherlands - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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At least 3,700 excess deaths reported during heatwave in France, Belgium and Netherlands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Climate Risk Europe

Europe Sees 3,700+ Excess Deaths During Historic June 2024 Heatwave

Impact and Analysis of the June 2024 European Heatwave

Overview of the Heatwave and Its Immediate Effects

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - France, the Netherlands and Belgium have recorded 3,700 excess deaths during the June heatwave that sent temperatures soaring across Europe, with authorities warning that the numbers are preliminary and could rise.

Experts have said the heatwave, which lasted from about June 20-28, was the worst recorded in Europe, causing disruption to power generation, damaging infrastructure and overwhelming healthcare systems. The extreme heat was almost certainly driven by climate change, scientists said.

Country-Specific Excess Mortality Data

France: Significant Rise in Deaths Among Older Adults

There were 2,025 excess deaths recorded in France during the heatwave, with a particular increase in deaths among people aged over 45, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist told local television on Friday.

Increase in Home and Facility Deaths

Deaths at home rose 91% between June 22-28 compared to the previous week, while deaths in nursing homes and healthcare facilities also increased, the country's public health authority said in a bulletin.

"Mortality will ... be higher than these initial figures suggest," the authority warned.

Belgium: 'Unprecedented' Mortality Data

'UNPRECEDENTED' MORTALITY DATA

In Belgium, the Health Ministry said on Thursday it had registered excess mortality of about 1,200 deaths between June 18 and June 29, adding that 530 of the deaths were among people aged 85 or older. People aged under 65 accounted for 180 of the excess deaths.

"Such excess mortality during a heatwave is unprecedented in our country," the ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands: Elderly Most Affected

Authorities in the Netherlands said the heatwave led to about 480 excess deaths, mainly among the over 80s.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; Editing by Makini Brice and Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • The June 20–28 heatwave caused unprecedented excess mortality: approx. 2,025 in France, 1,200 in Belgium, and 480 in the Netherlands (total ~3,700), with figures still preliminary and likely to climb. (lemonde.fr)
  • The heatwave was Europe’s most intense on record, driving infrastructure and healthcare strain—from power outages and nuclear plant issues to overwhelmed hospitals and rising deaths at home. (rte.ie)
  • Scientists confirm the heatwave was virtually impossible without human-induced climate change, amplifying both its intensity and fatal toll. (rte.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths were reported during the June heatwave in Europe?
At least 3,700 excess deaths were reported across France, Belgium, and the Netherlands during the June heatwave.
Which countries were most affected by the June 2024 heatwave?
France, Belgium, and the Netherlands were the most affected by the excess deaths during the June 2024 heatwave.
Which age groups experienced the highest mortality?
People aged over 45 in France and people over 80 in the Netherlands, as well as those over 85 in Belgium, experienced the highest excess mortality.
What factors contributed to the rise in deaths during the heatwave?
The extreme heat intensified by climate change, along with overwhelmed healthcare systems and disrupted infrastructure, contributed to the rise in deaths.
Are the reported death numbers final?
No, authorities warn the figures are preliminary and the total number of deaths is expected to rise as more data becomes available.

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