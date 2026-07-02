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Kyrgyzstan asks neighbours for help with fuel supplies as Russian shortages bite - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kyrgyzstan asks neighbours for help with fuel supplies as Russian shortages bite

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan Requests Fuel Support from Neighbours as Russian Shortages Deepen

By Aigerim Turgunbaeva

Regional Fuel Crisis and Kyrgyzstan's Response

Background of the Fuel Shortage

BISHKEK, July 2 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan asked Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to help ensure stable fuel supplies late on Wednesday, amid concerns over potential shortages linked to Ukraine's drone strikes against Russian oil refineries.

The Central Asian country of 7 million people imports more than 90% of its gasoline from Russia, which is itself facing acute fuel shortages following Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Russian Export Restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow may ban diesel exports, acknowledging mounting domestic shortages.

Kyrgyzstan's Official Actions

Requests to Neighboring Countries

"To ensure sustainable fuel supplies, official requests have been sent to the relevant government authorities of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan", Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry said in a statement.

Current Fuel Stock Status

The ministry said fuel stocks remain sufficient and supplies are proceeding as planned. In June, Kyrgyz authorities introduced price controls on some retail fuel sales.

Impact on Local Markets

Shortages at Filling Stations

Separately, Kyrgyzstan's oil traders' association said some filling stations were experiencing shortages of AI-95 gasoline, although stocks of the more widely used AI-92 grade were sufficient for 30 to 45 days. Diesel fuel, critical for the harvest season, remains available.

Economic Implications

Inflation and Sanctions

Like other Central Asian countries, whose economies are closely intertwined with Russia's, Kyrgyzstan has suffered periodic inflationary shocks since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while also becoming a principal clearinghouse for trade with Russia redirected by Western sanctions.

(Reporting by Aigerim Turgunbaeva, Writing by Felix Light and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyrgyzstan relies heavily on Russian fuel—over 90 %—and is seeking assistance from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amid disruptions from Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries (lemonde.fr)
  • Ukraine’s intensified drone campaign has significantly disrupted Russian refining capacity, leading to fuel rationing, export bans, and domestic shortages across many regions (theweek.com)
  • Kyrgyzstan has imposed temporary price ceilings and subsidies through to autumn 2026 to stabilize domestic fuel markets, including AI‑92, AI‑95 gasoline, diesel and LPG (open.kg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kyrgyzstan facing potential fuel shortages?
Kyrgyzstan faces shortages due to its reliance on Russian fuel imports, which are disrupted by Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian refineries.
Which countries did Kyrgyzstan request assistance from for fuel supplies?
Kyrgyzstan asked Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan for help with fuel supplies.
How much of Kyrgyzstan's gasoline is imported from Russia?
Kyrgyzstan imports more than 90% of its gasoline from Russia.
Are there current shortages of any specific fuel grades in Kyrgyzstan?
Some filling stations face shortages of AI-95 gasoline, but AI-92 stocks are sufficient for 30 to 45 days.
What measures has Kyrgyzstan taken to address the fuel supply issue?
Kyrgyz authorities have introduced price controls on some retail fuel sales and reached out to neighboring countries for support.

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