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ECB pushes back on calls for lower bank capital levels - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB pushes back on calls for lower bank capital levels

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation ECB Capital requirements

ECB Stands Firm on Bank Capital Requirements Amid Industry Pressure

ECB Defends Current Capital Rules Despite Industry and International Pressure

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank pushed back on industry calls for lower bank capital requirements on Thursday, arguing that the current requirements are needed for safety and do not constrain lending.

International Regulatory Context

The U.S. administration has been easing bank regulation for the past year, and European lenders have been calling on the ECB, which supervises more than 100 of the 21-nation euro zone's biggest lenders, to follow suit to keep the playing field level.

ECB's Response to Competitiveness Concerns

"Concerns that adequate capital requirements may undermine banks' competitiveness or lending are not borne out by the evidence," ECB supervisory chief Claudia Buch said.

Impact of Capital Requirements on Lending

She said the higher capital requirements since the financial crisis have not impaired banks' ability to lend and that strong capital positions are essential for them to function.

"There is no indication of credit supply being constrained by bank capital requirements," Buch told a European Parliament committee hearing in Brussels.

Capital Headroom and Payout Ratios

In fact, lenders have so much capital headroom, they have been able to maintain a payout ratio of around 50%, she said.

Potential Adjustments to Capital Requirement Calculations

While capital levels should not be lowered, the way requirements are calculated could be simplified and the number of various buffers could be reduced, Buch also said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Claudia Buch emphasized that current capital requirements do not constrain lending, citing ample capital buffers and evidence of continued strong payouts (≈50%) (investing.com).
  • Empirical studies, including ECB analyses, indicate that capital buffers support lending and financial stability, especially during stress, without compromising resilience (ecb.europa.eu).
  • While lowering capital levels is off the table, the ECB is open to simplifying calculation methods and reducing overlapping buffers to streamline regulation (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the ECB reject calls for lower bank capital requirements?
The ECB stated that current capital requirements are necessary for bank safety and do not constrain lending.
Are bank capital requirements in Europe hindering lending?
According to ECB supervisory chief Claudia Buch, there is no evidence that capital requirements limit banks’ ability to lend.
How do European capital rules compare to recent US changes?
While the US has eased bank regulations in the past year, the ECB insists on maintaining its current requirements.
Can the method for calculating bank capital requirements be improved?
The ECB suggests that while capital levels should remain, calculation methods and buffer numbers could be simplified.

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