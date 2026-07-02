GBAF Logo
EU top court dismisses Google fight against record €4.1 billion EU antitrust fine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU top court dismisses Google fight against record €4.1 billion EU antitrust fine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Antitrust technology Regulation

EU Court Dismisses Google's Appeal Against €4.1 Billion Android Antitrust Fine

Google's Legal Battle Over Android Antitrust Fine

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday dismissed Alphabet unit Google's fight against a record fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators eight years ago for using its Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

Background of the Fine

The European Commission had originally handed out a €4.34 billion fine but this was subsequently trimmed to €4.1 billion by a lower tribunal in 2022.

Court's Ruling

"The appeal brought by Google and its parent company Alphabet against the judgment of the General Court is dismissed, thereby confirming the penalty imposed for Google Search's abuse of a dominant position in the context of the Android operating system," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said.

Case Details

The case is C-738/22 P Google and Alphabet v Commission.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta;)

Key Takeaways

  • The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) has rejected Google and Alphabet’s appeal in case C‑738/22 P, upholding the €4.1 billion fine originally reduced by the General Court in 2022 from the Commission’s €4.34 billion ruling. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Advocate General Juliane Kokott had earlier advised the CJEU to dismiss Google’s appeal, finding that the General Court correctly upheld the Commission’s findings regarding abusive bundling and pre‑installation practices. Her non‑binding opinion is typically followed by the Court. (computing.co.uk)
  • The case hinges on Google’s requirement that Android device manufacturers pre‑install Search and Chrome and its restrictions on competing app stores or Android variants to access the Play Store—practices deemed anticompetitive by EU regulators. (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the original amount of the EU antitrust fine imposed on Google?
The original fine imposed by the European Commission was €4.34 billion.
Why did the EU fine Google?
Google was fined for using its Android operating system to block rivals and abuse its dominant market position.
Which court confirmed the penalty against Google?
The Court of Justice of the European Union confirmed the penalty.
What change did the lower tribunal make to Google's fine?
The lower tribunal reduced the fine from €4.34 billion to €4.1 billion in 2022.
What was the outcome of Google's appeal?
Google's appeal was dismissed, confirming the imposed penalty.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Volvo Cars April to June sales volumes fall 5.6% year-on-year

Volvo Cars April to June sales volumes fall 5.6% year-on-year

Image for Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia merge UK property funds

Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia merge UK property funds

Image for In Sintra, world's central bankers find ally in new Fed chief

In Sintra, world's central bankers find ally in new Fed chief

Image for China, EU to have second trade, investment consultation mechanism meet this autumn

China, EU to have second trade, investment consultation mechanism meet this autumn

Image for Under fire German ruling coalition unveils reform package

Under fire German ruling coalition unveils reform package

Image for UK business morale slumps as Iran war pushes up costs, survey shows

UK business morale slumps as Iran war pushes up costs, survey shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy May jobless rate edges down to 5%, but 22,000 jobs lost
Italy May jobless rate edges down to 5%, but 22,000 jobs lost
Image for ECB pushes back on calls for lower bank capital levels
ECB pushes back on calls for lower bank capital levels
Image for Kyrgyzstan asks neighbours for help with fuel supplies as Russian shortages bite
Kyrgyzstan asks neighbours for help with fuel supplies as Russian shortages bite
Image for UK's Currys says trading 'very solid' after 18% profit jump
UK's Currys says trading 'very solid' after 18% profit jump
Image for Andritz to cut 500 further jobs, pins hopes on hydro boom
Andritz to cut 500 further jobs, pins hopes on hydro boom
Image for Sodexo raises full-year revenue target after stronger-than-expected quarter
Sodexo raises full-year revenue target after stronger-than-expected quarter
Image for Russian frustration rises as fuel crisis bites
Russian frustration rises as fuel crisis bites
Image for Analysis-Net-zero champion Europe snared by climate change on its doorstep
Analysis-Net-zero champion Europe snared by climate change on its doorstep
Image for SNB sees Swiss banks well placed to face challenges, UBS well capitalised
SNB sees Swiss banks well placed to face challenges, UBS well capitalised
Image for Morning Bid: Shares pull back as markets await likely payrolls beat
Morning Bid: Shares pull back as markets await likely payrolls beat
Image for Chinese and US risks mean EU chip sector faces a 'bleak future,' report says
Chinese and US risks mean EU chip sector faces a 'bleak future,' report says
Image for Asian shares fall as chipmakers drag; US jobs data looms
Asian shares fall as chipmakers drag; US jobs data looms
View All Finance Posts