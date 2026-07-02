EU Court Dismisses Google's Appeal Against €4.1 Billion Android Antitrust Fine

Google's Legal Battle Over Android Antitrust Fine

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday dismissed Alphabet unit Google's fight against a record fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators eight years ago for using its Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

Background of the Fine

The European Commission had originally handed out a €4.34 billion fine but this was subsequently trimmed to €4.1 billion by a lower tribunal in 2022.

Court's Ruling

"The appeal brought by Google and its parent company Alphabet against the judgment of the General Court is dismissed, thereby confirming the penalty imposed for Google Search's abuse of a dominant position in the context of the Android operating system," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said.

Case Details

The case is C-738/22 P Google and Alphabet v Commission.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta;)