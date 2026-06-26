GBAF Logo
Financial regulators scramble to counter AI rise with own tools - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Financial regulators scramble to counter AI rise with own tools

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Regulation cybersecurity

Financial Regulators Race to Adopt AI Tools Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats

AI Adoption Accelerates in Financial Regulation

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Banks and financial sector watchdogs must move quickly to adopt new technology to plug system vulnerabilities as AI supercharges cybersecurity risks, a top Swiss financial regulator said in an interview.

Key Details from the Interview

Here are a few details:  

Leadership and Collaborative Efforts

• Marlene Amstad, president of Swiss market regulator FINMA and chair of an international forum on supervisory technology, spoke to Reuters following an initial hackathon to build new tools with market supervisors.

AI-Driven Cybersecurity Risks

• Models that detect software vulnerabilities have recently pointed to surging cyberattack and national security risks, with AI raising safety and accountability questions in financial institutions.

Rapid Response Required

• "As hackers move faster, banks must adapt by patching vulnerabilities more rapidly," Amstad said in an interview.

Global Regulatory Initiatives

• FINMA helped create a forum within the International Organization of Securities Commissions, a standard setter for market regulation, to promote adoption of AI by watchdogs that cover around 95% of global financial markets.

• Around 100 policy and technology specialists met this week for a hackathon, aiming to jointly build tools for crypto-market supervision, Amstad said.

• Regulators are looking at possibly embedding safeguards directly into digital asset systems, she added.

AI Model Vulnerabilities and International Response

• Experience with models such as Anthropic's Mythos has exposed vulnerabilities, revealing AI-related operational risks, Amstad said.

• The U.S. government this month ordered Anthropic to suspend exports of its latest Mythos and Fable AI models, citing national security concerns.

• Chinese cybersecurity firm 360 Security Technology said this week it has developed a domestic answer to Mythos.

Future Outlook for Switzerland

• "Switzerland must retain access to the most advanced AI models," Amstad said, adding that AI will be instrumental to toughen up systems before they are deployed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • FINMA’s Marlene Amstad emphasizes that banks must accelerate patching as AI increases cybersecurity threats, launching an international S‑tech forum and hackathon for supervisory tools.
  • AI vulnerability‑detection models like Anthropic’s Mythos expose operational risks; the U.S. imposed export controls on Mythos and Fable 5 citing national security, while China’s 360 Security unveiled a domestic rival tool.
  • Regulators are exploring embedding safeguards into digital asset systems and retaining access to frontier AI models is deemed vital for strengthening financial system resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are financial regulators adopting AI tools?
Financial regulators are adopting AI tools to address rising cybersecurity risks and patch system vulnerabilities faster as hackers exploit new technologies.
What role does FINMA play in AI adoption for financial regulation?
FINMA helps lead international initiatives, including a forum within IOSCO, to promote AI adoption among global market regulators.
What challenges does AI introduce for financial institutions?
AI introduces challenges such as increased cyberattack risks and operational vulnerabilities, highlighting the need for enhanced safeguards.
How are regulators addressing AI-related operational risks?
Regulators are collaborating at hackathons to jointly build AI-powered supervision tools and consider embedding safeguards directly into digital asset systems.
Which countries or organizations are responding to AI in finance?
Switzerland, the U.S., and China are all responding, with rule changes, technology development, and export controls related to advanced AI models.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Image for Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Image for Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
Image for Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Image for UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Image for Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Image for Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Image for Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Image for Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
Image for Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Image for Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Image for Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
View All Finance Posts