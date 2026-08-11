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Europe's power grids braced for eclipse with extensive backup plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's power grids braced for eclipse with extensive backup plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Finance Energy Electricity Markets Europe

Europe’s Power Grids Ready Backup Plans for Solar Eclipse Energy Dip

How Europe’s Energy Sector is Preparing for the Solar Eclipse

By Kate Abnett

Anticipated Impact of the Solar Eclipse on Power Generation

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Europe's power network operators have lined up back-up generation and grid-balancing measures to offset an expected dip in solar power during Wednesday's eclipse, they said ahead of the event.

  • The solar eclipse is expected at 17h15 to 19h30 GMT on Wednesday, when the moon will pass in front of the sun, causing a dip in electricity generation from solar panels across Europe.
  • The eclipse is expected to decrease solar power generation by up to 9.7 gigawatts across Europe, of which around 5GW will affect Spain and Portugal, data from the European network of electricity transmission system operators (ENTSO-E) and Spanish grid operator Red Electrica showed.

Countries Most Affected and Their Response Measures

  • Grid operators in affected countries - including Germany, France, Ireland and Northern Ireland - all have measures in place to maintain electricity supply, ENTSO-E told Reuters.
  • They include temporarily ramping up gas and coal power plants, and adjusting the "automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve" - a system which rapidly adjusts power output to maintain stable electricity frequency in the network.
The Role of Solar Energy and Additional Summer Challenges
  • Solar energy produces around 13% of the EU's total electricity output, and plays an increasingly important role in meeting energy demand during summer, when power demand for air conditioning peaks, particularly in southern Europe.
  • At the same time, Europe's power system comes under strain in summer from other factors - with heatwaves and low river levels forcing nuclear power plants to shut in recent days in Romania and Hungary.

Preparation and Expected Outcomes

  • Some European grid operators have been preparing for the eclipse for over a year, by modelling the impact of shadow and light on power generation.
  • The operators in France, Spain and Britain told Reuters they anticipated no disruption, in part because the eclipse will be in the evening, when solar power is lower anyway.
  • For example, the eclipse is expected to temporarily knock out up to 1.8GW of French solar power - just 6% of the country's 30GW total solar capacity.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Forrest Crellin, Nina Chestney, Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to 9.7 GW drop in solar output expected, with 5 GW impact in Iberia; grid operators ready to compensate via backup generation and frequency reserves (e.g. gas/coal and FRR) (lemonde.fr)
  • Solar contributes about 13 % of EU electricity, peaking in summer amid high demand; simultaneous heatwaves and low river flows already stressed nuclear output in Eastern Europe (spectrum.ieee.org)
  • New Spain‑Portugal interconnector (since July 2026) adds 1 GW capacity enhancing cross‑border flexibility during supply dips (energy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the solar eclipse affect Europe's power grids?
The eclipse is expected to reduce solar power generation by up to 9.7 gigawatts across Europe, leading grid operators to implement backup and balancing measures.
Which countries are most affected by the solar eclipse’s impact on solar power?
Spain and Portugal are expected to be most affected, with up to 5GW reduction in solar power. Other impacted countries include Germany, France, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.
What backup measures are being implemented by European grid operators?
Operators are increasing gas and coal plant output, and adjusting the automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve to maintain grid stability during the eclipse.
Will electricity supplies be disrupted during the eclipse?
Electricity supplies are not anticipated to be disrupted, as operators have prepared extensively and the eclipse occurs when solar generation is already lower.
How significant is solar power in Europe’s electricity supply?
Solar energy provides about 13% of the EU's total electricity output and is especially important during summer peak demand periods.

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