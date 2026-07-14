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Kosovo bans Serb minister over ethnic cleansing remarks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Kosovo Issues Permanent Ban on Serb Minister Over Ethnic Cleansing Comments

Background and Reactions to the Kosovo Ban

Incident Leading to the Ban

PRISTINA, July 14 (Reuters) - Kosovo’s interior minister said on Tuesday it had declared a Serb minister a permanent persona non grata over her remarks, made a day earlier, that if she had been a leader during the Kosovo war she would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo.

Historical Context

The Kosovo War and Its Aftermath

More than 13,000 people, the majority of them Kosovo Albanians, are believed to have died during the late 1990s insurgency, when Kosovo was still a province of Serbia under then-nationalist strongman President Slobodan Milosevic, whose troops violently cracked down on ethnic Albanians.

Controversial Comments by Snezana Paunovic

The comments by Snezana Paunovic, Serbia’s minister for state administration and local self-governance, sparked anger in Kosovo and were condemned by European Union officials.

"If I were Slobodan Milosevic, I would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo in 1998 and this is the harshest qualification I have ever said," Paunovic said during a TV interview on Monday with a Belgrade-based channel.

Slobodan Milosevic's Legacy

Milosevic died in 2006 while on trial at The Hague for war crimes including genocide during the breakup of socialist Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Kosovo's Official Response

Permanent Ban Announcement

"I issued a decision declaring Snezana Paunovic persona non grata, permanently banning her from entering or transiting through the Republic of Kosovo," Kosovo’s interior minister, Xhelal Svecla, said in a statement.

Broader Regional and International Context

End of the Kosovo Conflict

Fighting in Kosovo between Serb forces and ethnic Albanian guerrillas ended in June 1999 after NATO launched a 78-day air campaign against Serbian military and police targets.

Kosovo's Independence and Demographics

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and is recognised by more than 110 countries, but not by Serbia. More than 90% of Kosovo’s population is ethnic Albanian, with about 5% ethnic Serbs. Paunovic was herself born in Kosovo.

International Condemnation

European Union's Reaction

The EU enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, condemned the remarks. "There is no place in Europe for rhetoric that justifies, advocates and glorifies ethnic cleansing," she said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci, additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade, editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Snežana Paunović, Serbia’s minister for state administration, said she would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo in 1998 if she’d been in Slobodan Milošević’s place, provoking outrage in Kosovo. (aa.com.tr)
  • Kosovo’s interior minister, Xhelal Sveçla, responded by declaring her persona non grata—banning her from entering or transiting through the country. (aa.com.tr)
  • The European Commission condemned the remarks, stating there is no place in Europe for rhetoric that justifies ethnic cleansing and warning they undermine Serbia’s EU accession path. (2eu.brussels)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Serb minister banned from Kosovo?
Snezana Paunovic was banned for remarks stating she would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo if she had been a leader during the Kosovo war.
What did Snezana Paunovic say about the Kosovo war?
She said during a TV interview that if she were Slobodan Milosevic, she would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo in 1998.
How did the EU respond to Paunovic's remarks?
EU officials condemned the remarks, stating there is no place in Europe for rhetoric justifying or glorifying ethnic cleansing.
What is the status of Kosovo's independence?
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 110 countries, though not by Serbia.
What happened during the Kosovo War?
Over 13,000 people, mainly Kosovo Albanians, died as Serb forces cracked down on ethnic Albanians in the late 1990s.

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