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Climate extremes increasingly 'normal' in Britain, Met Office says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Climate extremes increasingly 'normal' in Britain, Met Office says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Climate Change United Kingdom Weather Environment headlines

Met Office: UK Climate Extremes Like Heatwaves Are Becoming the New Normal

Rising Temperatures and Shifting Weather Patterns in the UK

By Sam Tabahriti

Recent Record-Breaking Years

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's four most recent years are all among its five warmest on record, according to the country's meteorological office, which said on Wednesday rising temperatures were making once-exceptional weather conditions increasingly ordinary.

The Met Office's annual climate report found 2025 was Britain's warmest year since records began in 1884, while the latest decade was 1.33 degrees Celsius (34 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than 1961-1990.

Regional Impacts and Temperature Increases

The report said the average hottest day of the year had warmed by more than 4.5 C in parts of southeast England compared with 1961-1990, while the number of days above 30 C had more than quadrupled in London.

Changing Perceptions of Extremes

"What we used to think of as extreme, we increasingly consider as normal," said Mike Kendon, the Met Office's lead author of the State of the UK Climate report.

Consequences of Heatwaves and Climate Change

The findings come after a succession of heatwaves across Britain and Europe this year that have shattered temperature records, fuelled wildfires and led to thousands of so-called excess deaths.

UK Records Expected to Be Broken Again

Britain's Met Office said annual temperatures had risen by around 0.25 C per decade since the 1980s, making 2025 the sixth time this century that Britain's annual temperature record had been broken.

The agency said it would expect records to be broken again within years, and Kendon said the evidence showed that the climate of the last century was no more.

Historic and Unprecedented Change

"We are right now living in a time of historic and unprecedented change," he said.

Heat-Related Deaths and Scientific Attribution

During Britain's May and June heatwaves, around 2,700 people were estimated to have died from heat-related causes, with global warming making the heat severe enough to contribute to about 42% of those deaths.

Unlike rainfall, which can be influenced by a range of factors, scientists can attribute most extreme heat events at least in part to climate change, Royal Meteorological Society Chief Executive Liz Bentley told reporters in a separate briefing.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • 2025 was the warmest and sunniest year on record for the UK, with an average annual temperature of approximately 10.09 °C, surpassing the previous record set in 2022 (metoffice.gov.uk).
  • Four of the UK’s last five years now rank among its five warmest since records began in 1884, and all top-ten warmest years have occurred in the last two decades (metoffice.gov.uk).
  • The UK’s climate trend shows warming at approximately 0.25 °C per decade since the 1980s, with the most recent decade about 1.24–1.33 °C warmer than the 1961–1990 baseline (metoffice.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK Met Office report about recent climate trends?
The Met Office reported that Britain's four most recent years are among its five warmest on record, with 2025 being the hottest year since records began.
How much has the average temperature risen in the UK?
Annual temperatures in Britain have risen by around 0.25°C per decade since the 1980s, and the last decade was 1.33°C warmer than 1961-1990.
Are extreme heat events now typical in the UK?
Yes, extreme heat once considered exceptional is increasingly becoming normal, with more days above 30°C and hotter peak temperatures reported.
What impact have heatwaves had in Britain recently?
Recent heatwaves have broken temperature records, fueled wildfires, and caused around 2,700 heat-related deaths in May and June.
What is the likelihood of future temperature records in the UK?
The Met Office expects the UK's temperature records to be broken again within a few years due to ongoing climate change.

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