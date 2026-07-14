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UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over alleged proxy attacks in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over alleged proxy attacks in Europe

UK Response to Alleged Iranian Proxy Activities

July 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London over what the UK government said was Iran's role in directing proxy groups to carry out attacks across Europe in recent months.

Diplomatic Summons and Allegations

Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar was summoned to the foreign ministry over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force allegedly directing a group to carry out attacks across Europe between March and May, the British Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Details of the Proxy Group

It identified the proxy group as the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right. Calling the activity "completely unacceptable," the foreign ministry said, "Despite repeated warnings, Iran’s intelligence services have not ceased in their hostile activity. Instead, Iran has sought to intensify its malign behaviour."

Iranian Response and Context

The Iranian embassy in London could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. Iran, which is at war with the United States and Israel, has previously denied using proxies.

UK’s Security Measures

Britain on Monday designated the IRGC and a linked group as a security threat under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as surveillance and sabotage.

Tehran's Condemnation

Tehran on Tuesday condemned the decision, saying the IRGC was an official part of Iran's armed forces and accusing Britain of violating international law by targeting a state institution.

Background on the IRGC and Quds Force

The Quds Force is the IRGC's overseas arm. The United States has designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK seized on its newly enacted National Security (State Threats) Act 2026 to designate IRGC and IMCR, enabling harsher penalties and easier prosecution of proxy‑related offences (gov.uk).
  • IMCR (the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right) publicly claimed responsibility for at least seven antisemitic and politically motivated attacks in the UK tied to Jewish, Israeli, and Persian‑language media targets (gov.uk).
  • MI5 identified over 20 potentially lethal Iran‑backed plots in the UK in the past year, reinforcing the UK’s security rationale for designating proxy groups and enhancing counter‑terror powers (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK summon Iran's most senior diplomat in London?
The UK summoned Iran's senior diplomat over alleged Iranian-directed proxy attacks in Europe attributed to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.
What group was identified as carrying out the attacks in Europe?
The proxy group identified by the British Foreign Ministry is the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right.
How did Iran respond to the UK's actions against the IRGC?
Iran condemned the UK's decision, stating the IRGC is part of its armed forces and accused Britain of violating international law.
What new measures did Britain take against the IRGC?
Britain designated the IRGC and an affiliated group as security threats under new powers meant to prevent foreign-backed activities.
How has Iran previously responded to allegations of using proxies?
Iran has previously denied using proxies for attacks and denied involvement in such activities.

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