GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trump discusses land swaps for peace between Ukraine and Russia - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting Donald Trump announcing his proposal for land swaps to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, amidst ongoing conflict. This moment highlights his diplomatic approach to resolving tensions in Eastern Europe.
Headlines

Man detained over Berlin gun stash suspected of being part of Russian network, Spiegel says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines security Europe Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian Held over Berlin Gun Cache Suspected of Russian Network Ties

Details Emerge on Berlin Gun Cache and Suspected Russian Network

Background of the Arrest

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian man detained in Romania for setting up a stash of guns and ammunition near Berlin is suspected by investigators of being part of a Russian-controlled agent network, Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Germany's interior minister said last week that German authorities were discussing the man's possible extradition from Romania.

Timeline of Events

Journey from Poland to Berlin

Spiegel cited Polish investigation files as saying that a 24-year-old Ukrainian took a bus from Poland to Berlin on October 1 last year and picked up two parcels with handguns from a roadside in the east of Berlin to then hide them in the underground depot near a lake in the capital's southeast.

Return to Poland and Arrest in Romania

According to the report, he took a bus back to Poland but was later detained in Bucharest alongside another Ukrainian on suspicion of dispatching parcels with incendiary devices with Ukrainian express delivery service Nova Post.

Suspected Russian Network Involvement

Allegations by Intelligence Services

Spiegel cited Romanian intelligence services as saying the two suspects belong to a network of saboteurs controlled by Russian state services targeting European countries.

Official Responses

Russian and German Authorities

The Russian embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. German federal prosecutors declined to comment and the Polish internal security agency and the state prosecutor's office also did not immediately reply.

Statements from German Interior Minister

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said last week he could not rule out the involvement of foreign powers, describing the suspect as a "low-level agent" without knowledge of his line of command.

Dobrindt said at the time the suspect was also held for helping to prepare parcel bomb attacks.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Additional reporting by Cian Muenster and by Anna Koper; Editing by Miranda Murray and Conor Humphries)

Key Takeaways

  • A weapons stash of two handguns and ammunition was hidden near Berlin in October 2025, recovered by German security and rendered unusable before being monitored quietly (zdfheute.de).
  • Der Spiegel reports the suspect—a 24‑year‑old Ukrainian—traveled from Poland to Berlin to hide the weapons, then returned to Poland, and was later detained in Bucharest while allegedly attempting to send incendiary device packages via Nova Post (berliner-sonntagsblatt.de).
  • Authorities believe he and his accomplice are part of a Russian‑controlled sabotage network targeting NATO countries. Germany is exploring extradition; Interior Minister Dobrindt labels the suspect a “low‑level agent” and cannot rule out foreign state involvement (berliner-sonntagsblatt.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the man detained over the Berlin gun stash?
A 24-year-old Ukrainian man is detained for allegedly setting up a stash of guns and ammunition near Berlin.
What are the allegations against the Ukrainian suspect?
He is suspected of being part of a Russian-controlled agent network and was involved in hiding weapons and possibly preparing parcel bomb attacks.
Where was the Berlin gun stash found?
The stash was found in an underground depot near a lake in the southeast of Berlin.
Is the suspect facing extradition?
German authorities are discussing the possible extradition of the man from Romania.
Are Russian state services implicated in this case?
Romanian intelligence suggests the suspects are part of a Russian-controlled network targeting Europe, but Russian officials have not commented.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tornado wreaks havoc in village in southwestern France

Tornado wreaks havoc in village in southwestern France

Image for Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein

Image for US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

Image for Slovak police thwart planned arson attack on drone factory

Slovak police thwart planned arson attack on drone factory

Image for Gaza parents urged to stop kids flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas

Gaza parents urged to stop kids flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas

Image for Vatican foreign minister, in Moscow, says Ukraine war must end

Vatican foreign minister, in Moscow, says Ukraine war must end

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Cricket-England's Root frustrated by 'stupid mistakes' after Carse nightclub incident
Cricket-England's Root frustrated by 'stupid mistakes' after Carse nightclub incident
Image for Israeli fire kills two young children in Gaza, medics say
Israeli fire kills two young children in Gaza, medics say
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees window for U.S. mediation until summer 2027
Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees window for U.S. mediation until summer 2027
Image for Peru to welcome Pope Leo with hymn honoring slain nun
Peru to welcome Pope Leo with hymn honoring slain nun
Image for Kremlin rebukes Finland's Stubb over his support for long-range Ukrainian strikes on Russia
Kremlin rebukes Finland's Stubb over his support for long-range Ukrainian strikes on Russia
Image for Israel's Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons
Image for Cricket-England drop Carse after investigation into club incident
Cricket-England drop Carse after investigation into club incident
Image for Snooker-Former world champion Dott convicted of historical sexual abuse
Snooker-Former world champion Dott convicted of historical sexual abuse
Image for Tunisian hospital receives 19 bodies after migrant boat sinks
Tunisian hospital receives 19 bodies after migrant boat sinks
Image for French far-left leader Melenchon seen reaching presidential runoff, poll shows
French far-left leader Melenchon seen reaching presidential runoff, poll shows
Image for Kremlin says it is acting to minimise impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian grain exports
Kremlin says it is acting to minimise impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian grain exports
Image for Kremlin says British missile help for Ukraine 'adds fuel to the fire'
Kremlin says British missile help for Ukraine 'adds fuel to the fire'
View All Headlines Posts