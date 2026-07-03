GBAF Logo
Prince Harry hopes to bring his children to UK next week for first time in years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Prince Harry hopes to bring his children to UK next week for first time in years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Royal Family security Court Cases Events

Prince Harry Plans UK Visit With Children Amid Security and Family Issues

Prince Harry's Upcoming Visit: Security, Family, and Legal Challenges

By Sarah Young

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Prince Harry is due to return to Britain next week, hoping to bring his young children on a rare visit to show them the country where he grew up but where the privacy concerns and family disputes that drove him away still linger.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, will arrive with his wife Meghan on Tuesday, which by coincidence is the same day he will learn whether he has won a hugely expensive court case against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of widespread unlawful behaviour.

A row with the government over security arrangements for him and his family has also affected his plans, alongside speculation about whether his children will meet their grandfather, as the family seeks to reconcile after years apart.

Security and Safety Concerns

Safety Concerns for His Kids

Harry has lived in the United States since 2020 with his American wife Meghan. His children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, last visited Britain four years ago, and Harry has spoken in the past of how he longs to bring them to the country he loves.

But the prince, who is also known as the Duke of Sussex, has said that the level of police protection offered by Britain has meant he was unable to bring his children in the past, and there is still a question mark over whether they will come this time.

"The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK," his spokesman said earlier this week.

During Harry's visits last year, a known stalker was said to have got close to him on two occasions.

Focus of the Visit

The main focus of Harry's trip is to promote the Invictus Games, his sporting event for wounded military veterans that is taking place in Birmingham, central England, next year. He is also due to attend a number of charitable engagements.

He will likely be asked by media for reaction once the judgment is revealed in the high-profile court case brought by Harry, alongside Elton John and others. At stake are millions of pounds in costs and reputational damage for whichever side loses.

Family Relationships and Reconciliation

Bad Blood

Harry, 41, and Meghan stepped down as working members of the royal family when they moved to the U.S., citing a desire to be financially independent and to escape what they characterised as media intrusion into their private lives.

Over the six years since, the depth of the bad blood between Harry and his father and brother has become clear, made public in interviews given by Harry and in his autobiography.

The king has barely seen his two grandchildren since they were born but Harry said in May last year he wanted the fighting to end.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he told the BBC in an interview.

Meeting King Charles

Months later, he met King Charles, 77, for the first time in almost two years, but it is not known what plans there are for the family to see Charles, who is being treated for cancer, on this visit.

While in Britain, the family are expected to stay at royal palaces, where there will be security provision, as well as at private residences.

Security Arrangements and Legal Battles

The government decided to remove automatic police protection for Harry in Britain when he stepped down from royal duties in 2020, a decision he took to court, but lost at appeal last year.

Asked about what police protection Harry and his family would have on this trip, a government spokesperson said it was their policy not to provide information on arrangements for high-profile figures for security reasons.

"The UK Government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Archie and Lilibet haven’t visited the UK since 2022 and were scheduled to come next week for Invictus Games engagements after four years’ absence (theguardian.com)
  • Security remains unresolved: RAVEC has yet to approve state-funded protection, prompting Harry to explore ‘every available option’ and reconsider bringing his family (elle.com)
  • A highly sensitive report reveals Prince Harry faces at least six terrorist plots, including jihadist and right‑wing threats, underscoring the gravity of his security concerns (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Prince Harry returning to the UK next week?
Prince Harry is returning primarily to promote the Invictus Games and attend charitable engagements.
Will Prince Harry's children accompany him to the UK?
Harry hopes to bring his children, but privacy and security concerns may affect their visit.
What security concerns does Prince Harry face in the UK?
Harry has raised issues over the level of police protection after stepping down as a working royal.
Is Prince Harry involved in any legal cases during his visit?
Yes, he is awaiting judgment in a high-profile court case against the Daily Mail's publisher.
Will Prince Harry's children meet King Charles on this trip?
It is currently unknown if Harry's children will meet their grandfather King Charles during this visit.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Researchers say EU lawmaker who investigated surveillance was hacked by Israeli spyware

Researchers say EU lawmaker who investigated surveillance was hacked by Israeli spyware

Image for Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect

Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect

Image for Julius Baer appoints Peter Burrill as CFO

Julius Baer appoints Peter Burrill as CFO

Image for Pluxee posts 3.3% drop in sales

Pluxee posts 3.3% drop in sales

Image for Morning Bid: Stocks shake it off

Morning Bid: Stocks shake it off

Image for Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort

Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Czech tycoons eye stake in Pirelli held by China's Sinochem, newspaper says
Czech tycoons eye stake in Pirelli held by China's Sinochem, newspaper says
Image for Russia's services downturn deepens as new business falls at fastest pace since December 2022, PMI shows
Russia's services downturn deepens as new business falls at fastest pace since December 2022, PMI shows
Image for Extreme heat could change the mix for European drinks makers
Extreme heat could change the mix for European drinks makers
Image for Germany's Deutz expects to triple energy unit revenue on AI-driven demand
Germany's Deutz expects to triple energy unit revenue on AI-driven demand
Image for India's HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal with European firm
India's HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal with European firm
Image for Dutch military invests millions in drone software platform
Dutch military invests millions in drone software platform
Image for Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities
Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities
Image for Oil up slightly ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold
Oil up slightly ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold
Image for Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets
Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets
Image for Asian markets choppy as US jobs data douse Fed rate hike bets
Asian markets choppy as US jobs data douse Fed rate hike bets
Image for China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip
China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip
Image for Brazil implements new regulations for meat exports to EU, Globo Rural reports
Brazil implements new regulations for meat exports to EU, Globo Rural reports
View All Finance Posts