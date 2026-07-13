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Jingye Steel demands full compensation for British Steel takeover - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Jingye Steel demands full compensation for British Steel takeover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Steel Industry Mergers & Acquisitions

Jingye Steel Seeks Full Compensation After UK Government Takes Over British Steel

Jingye Steel's Response to British Steel Takeover

Background of the Takeover

July 13 (Reuters) - China's privately owned steelmaker Jingye Steel said on Monday it would seek "prompt, adequate and effective" compensation from the British government over its investment in British Steel, after the government took control of the company.

• Britain assumed operational control of British Steel from Jingye Steel in April 2025 on what it said were national security grounds. Under plans announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in May, the government could fully nationalise the business.

Jingye Steel's Compensation Demands

Public Statements and Timeline

• Jingye Steel issued its first public statement on the matter last month, seeking compensation from Britain, 14 months after the government seized control of its UK subsidiary.

Company's Official Statement

• "Regrettably, the UK Government has yet to provide any substantive response to Jingye on this matter," the company said in a statement on its WeChat account.

• "These extreme, escalating measures — from forced takeover to full expropriation — fully underscore the profound value of British Steel," it added.

Jingye's Investments and Future Actions

Investments Made by Jingye

• Jingye completed its buyout of British Steel in 2020 and has since made substantial investments in "equipment upgrades, safeguarding jobs, and green transition", Jingye said.

Plans for Recovery

• "We are resolved to pursue full recovery of these investments, without compromise," it said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Lewis Jackson. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Jingye completed buyout of British Steel in March 2020, pledging £1.2 billion in investment over 10 years (gov.uk)
  • In April 2025, UK invoked emergency national-security powers to take control of British Steel’s operations to prevent blast‑furnace closure, with full nationalisation under consideration (gov.uk)
  • Jingye launched formal compensation claims under the bilateral investment treaty in June 2026, criticizing London’s “forced takeover to full expropriation” while noting no substantive government response (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jingye Steel demanding compensation from the UK government?
Jingye Steel is seeking compensation because the UK government took control of British Steel, citing national security grounds and potential nationalisation.
When did the UK government take over British Steel from Jingye Steel?
The UK government assumed operational control of British Steel from Jingye Steel in April 2025.
What investments did Jingye Steel make in British Steel?
Jingye Steel reported substantial investments in equipment upgrades, job protection, and the green transition since its acquisition in 2020.
Has the UK government responded to Jingye Steel's compensation request?
As of the latest statement, the UK government has not provided a substantive response to Jingye Steel's compensation demand.
What reason did the UK government give for taking control of British Steel?
The UK government cited national security grounds as the reason for its takeover of British Steel.

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