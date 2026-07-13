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Austrian finance minister undergoing treatment for cancer, media report - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austrian finance minister undergoing treatment for cancer, media report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Austrian finance minister has cancer, plans to keep working

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer’s Diagnosis and Response

Announcement of Illness

VIENNA, July 13 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer has cancer and will undergo treatment for the next three months while remaining in office and continuing to work, he said in a statement issued by his ministry on Monday.

Background and Political Context

Minister’s Profile

Marterbauer, a 61-year-old economist brought into government by the Social Democrats, is the most popular minister in the ruling three-party coalition led by the conservative People's Party, opinion polls show.

Role in Government

He has been the calm face of difficult efforts to bring the country's budget deficit back within the European Union's limit of 3% of economic output, while his and the other ruling parties have continued to lose ground to the far-right Freedom Party.

Details of the Diagnosis and Treatment Plan

Marterbauer’s Statement

"I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. An illness that now has very good chances of recovery, thanks to extensive research and the good Austrian healthcare system. However, it is important that I start appropriate treatment immediately," Marterbauer said.

Impact on Official Duties

"The treatment sessions will be additional appointments in my official calendar and will therefore occasionally result in the rescheduling of some appointments. However, the treatment will be planned in such a way that I will be able to fully fulfill my duties and responsibilities," he said.

Further Details Withheld

The statement did not say what type of lymphoma Marterbauer has been diagnosed with or what treatment he would undergo, and a spokesperson declined to elaborate.

(Reporting by Francois MurphyEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Marterbauer diagnosed with lymphoma but remains in office and working
  • He emphasized strong recovery prospects due to medical advances and Austria’s healthcare quality
  • He will begin immediate treatment, expected to last approximately three months

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Austrian finance minister undergoing cancer treatment?
Markus Marterbauer is the Austrian finance minister undergoing cancer treatment.
What illness has the Austrian finance minister been diagnosed with?
He has been diagnosed with lymphoma, which has good recovery prospects.
Will Markus Marterbauer continue to work during his treatment?
Yes, Markus Marterbauer will remain in office and continue to work during treatment.
How long is the Austrian finance minister expected to undergo treatment?
He is expected to undergo treatment for the next three months.
What has contributed to the finance minister's recovery chances?
Extensive research and Austria's quality healthcare system have improved recovery chances.

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