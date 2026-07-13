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Headlines

Russian attack on cargo ship kills three crew, Ukrainian officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Russian Attack on Togolese-Flagged Cargo Ship in Odesa Kills Three Crew

Details of the Odesa Port Incident

Summary of the Attack

July 13 (Reuters) - A Russian attack on a Togolese-flagged civilian merchant vessel killed three crew and injured five, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Monday.

Location and Cargo Details

The vessel, carrying mineral fertilisers, was moored in the Odesa region and at a time of the attack, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna PruchnickaEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia struck a Togolese‑flagged civilian ship carrying fertilisers in Odesa region, killing three crew and injuring five, per Deputy PM Kuleba’s July 13 statement (gov.uk)
  • This attack follows a pattern of Russian strikes on merchant and port infrastructure—recent examples include drone strikes on Turkish, Vanuatu, Comoros, and Panama‑flagged vessels causing casualties and fires (pravda.com.ua)
  • Ukraine continues to assert that Russia is purposefully targeting civilian shipping to disrupt exports critical to its wartime economy and global food markets (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the cargo ship near Odesa?
A Russian attack on a Togolese-flagged civilian merchant vessel killed three crew members and injured five others.
Where was the cargo ship attacked?
The cargo ship was moored in the Odesa region of Ukraine at the time of the Russian attack.
What was the cargo ship carrying?
The merchant vessel was carrying mineral fertilisers.
Who reported the incident?
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and regional governor Oleh Kiper reported the incident.

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