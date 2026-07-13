Russian Attack on Togolese-Flagged Cargo Ship in Odesa Kills Three Crew
Details of the Odesa Port Incident
Summary of the Attack
July 13 (Reuters) - A Russian attack on a Togolese-flagged civilian merchant vessel killed three crew and injured five, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Monday.
Location and Cargo Details
The vessel, carrying mineral fertilisers, was moored in the Odesa region and at a time of the attack, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anna PruchnickaEditing by Peter Graff)