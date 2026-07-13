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Finance

Morocco arrests dissident journalist Ali Lmrabet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Morocco Arrests Dissident Journalist Ali Lmrabet Over False Information Claims

Details Surrounding the Arrest of Ali Lmrabet

Incident Overview

RABAT, July 13 (Reuters) - Moroccan police arrested dissident commentator Ali Lmrabet for questioning upon his arrival at Tangier airport on Sunday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Monday.

Investigation and Allegations

Lmrabet is under investigation for "alleged dissemination of false information harming constitutional institutions", according to the organisation that provides assistance to journalists at risk.

Moroccan judicial authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Background on Ali Lmrabet

Lmrabet, who also holds French nationality and lives in Spain, has used social media as a political commentator and has been an outspoken critic of Morocco's political system.

An informed source said Lmrabet is facing a preliminary investigation over complaints filed by individuals and institutions in Morocco alleging slander and defamation.

Previous Legal Actions Against Lmrabet

In 2003, Lmrabet was jailed after being convicted on charges that included offending the king. In 2005, a Moroccan court banned him from practicing journalism in Morocco for 10 years.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi)

Key Takeaways

  • Ali Lmrabet, a dual Moroccan–French national known for satirical and critical journalism, was detained upon returning from Spain under scrutiny for "alleged dissemination of false information harming constitutional institutions." (elpais.com)
  • Lmrabet's history includes a 2003 conviction—and subsequent imprisonment—for insulting the king and undermining the monarchy, followed by a 2005 court-imposed 10‑year journalism ban for labeling Sahrawis as refugees, not captives, in an El Mundo report. (cpj.org)
  • Despite official bans, Lmrabet continued his activism via social media and online platforms from Spain, maintaining a critical voice against the Moroccan political system. (rsf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ali Lmrabet?
Ali Lmrabet is a dissident journalist, political commentator, and outspoken critic of Morocco's political system.
Why was Ali Lmrabet arrested in Morocco?
Ali Lmrabet was arrested for questioning over alleged dissemination of false information harming constitutional institutions.
Where was Ali Lmrabet arrested?
He was arrested upon his arrival at Tangier airport in Morocco.
What previous legal issues has Ali Lmrabet faced in Morocco?
He was jailed in 2003 for offending the king and in 2005 was banned from practicing journalism in Morocco for 10 years.
What is Ali Lmrabet’s current nationality and residence?
He holds French nationality and lives in Spain.

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