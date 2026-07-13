Morocco Arrests Dissident Journalist Ali Lmrabet Over False Information Claims

Details Surrounding the Arrest of Ali Lmrabet

Incident Overview

RABAT, July 13 (Reuters) - Moroccan police arrested dissident commentator Ali Lmrabet for questioning upon his arrival at Tangier airport on Sunday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Monday.

Investigation and Allegations

Lmrabet is under investigation for "alleged dissemination of false information harming constitutional institutions", according to the organisation that provides assistance to journalists at risk.

Moroccan judicial authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Background on Ali Lmrabet

Lmrabet, who also holds French nationality and lives in Spain, has used social media as a political commentator and has been an outspoken critic of Morocco's political system.

An informed source said Lmrabet is facing a preliminary investigation over complaints filed by individuals and institutions in Morocco alleging slander and defamation.

Previous Legal Actions Against Lmrabet

In 2003, Lmrabet was jailed after being convicted on charges that included offending the king. In 2005, a Moroccan court banned him from practicing journalism in Morocco for 10 years.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi)