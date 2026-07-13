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France sends water bombers to tackle wildfire outside Paris - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France sends water bombers to tackle wildfire outside Paris

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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headlines Europe Climate Change

France Sends Water Bombers as Wildfire Rages Near Historic Fontainebleau

Wildfire Threatens Fontainebleau and Surrounding Regions

By Benoit Tessier

Firefighting Efforts and Emergency Response

NOISY-SUR-ECOLE, France, July 13 (Reuters) - More than 400 French firefighters worked through the night to contain a wildfire in the historic Fontainebleau forest south of Paris, and authorities sent two waterbombing planes on Monday to tackle the blaze as a heatwave gripped western Europe.

Location and Impact on Local Infrastructure

The fire broke out alongside a highway near Fontainebleau, home to one of France's best-known royal palaces, which once served as a hunting lodge and autumn residence for past monarchs. By midnight, the flames had scorched more than 800 hectares (1,980 acres), fanned by hot winds.   

Just 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) from Paris, the blaze forced the closure of the A6 highway linking Paris with Lyon and the south. Smaller fires in the area also disrupted high-speed train services.

Authorities' Response and Public Warnings

"The fight continues today," the French fire service said on X.  Local residents have been warned that the Canadair planes will have to scoop water from the river Seine, which flows through central Paris.

Climate Change and Heatwave Concerns

Scientific Perspective on Wildfires

European countries are worried about increasingly frequent heatwaves and record-breaking temperatures. Most scientists say the fires are driven by climate change, with large swathes of continental Europe parched.

Wider Impact Across Europe

Wildfires have already ripped through regions of France, Spain, Portugal and Greece, charring thousands of hectares of land. 

Death Toll and Human Cost

The death toll from a blaze that swept through Spain's southeastern Almeria province rose to 13 over the weekend, when a 93-year-old British woman died of burns. 

Heatwave Effects on Western Europe

Western Europe is gripped by its third prolonged spell of baking temperatures this summer.

A heatwave in late June likely killed thousands of people, with countries reporting more than 10,000 excess deaths. Power supplies were disrupted, schools shut and temperature records broken in France, Spain and Britain. 

Expert Commentary

"To have this kind of excess at this time of year is unusual. It's really high," said Lasse Vestergaard, chief physician at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, which hosts EuroMOMO, a Europe-wide mortality surveillance system.

"It is difficult to explain this high excess mortality by anything but the extreme ​heat," Vestergaard told Reuters.

(Reporting by Benoit Tessier and Sudip-Kar-Gupta; Writing by Richard Lough, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • The Fontainebleau wildfire has spread across more than 800 hectares, forcing closure of the A6 highway and disrupting high‑speed train services.
  • Authorities deployed two Canadair water‑bomber aircraft operating from the Seine to assist firefighting efforts—a rare use so near to Paris.
  • The wildfire comes amid Western Europe’s third major heatwave of the summer, which has driven record temperatures and thousands of excess deaths linked to climate change; France registered at least 2,025 excess deaths during the June heatwave, while Europe recorded over 10,000 excess deaths late in June.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the wildfire in France occur?
The wildfire broke out in the Fontainebleau forest, about 70 kilometres south of Paris.
How are authorities responding to the wildfire outside Paris?
More than 400 firefighters and two waterbombing planes were deployed to contain the flames.
What are the effects of the wildfire and heatwave in France?
The blaze has led to highway closures, train disruptions, and concerns about climate-driven heatwaves across Europe.
Why are wildfires becoming more frequent in Europe?
Scientists attribute the increasing frequency of wildfires to climate change and recurring heatwaves.
How is local infrastructure affected by the wildfire?
The A6 highway was closed, high-speed train services were disrupted, and local residents were alerted to Canadair planes collecting water from the Seine.

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