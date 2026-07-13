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New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died, family says in statement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died, family says in statement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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New Zealand actor Sam Neill dies aged 78

Sam Neill's Passing and Legacy

By Lucy Craymer

Sudden Death After Cancer Recovery

WELLINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand actor Sam Neill died suddenly on Monday aged 78 after recovering from cancer, his family said in a statement on Monday.

Family Statement and Public Announcement

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free," a statement posted on Neill's Instagram page said.

Place of Death and Medical Care

Neill died in Sydney, with the family paying tribute to a private hospital in the city for their care.

Cancer Battle and Recovery

The Jurassic Park actor announced in April he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer.

Tributes and Public Reaction

Australian Prime Minister's Tribute

"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a social media post.

Legacy and Remembrance

"He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Sir Sam Neill, celebrated for roles in Jurassic Park, The Piano and dozens of films across five decades, died suddenly and unexpectedly on 13 July 2026 in Sydney at age 78. (reddit.com)
  • He had recently beaten a stage‑three blood cancer and was declared cancer‑free following cutting‑edge CAR‑T cell immunotherapy that succeeded where chemotherapy had failed. (nzherald.co.nz)
  • Neill was widely honoured for his contributions to screen: a knighted veteran actor, Screen Legend award recipient, memoir author, vintner, and beloved international cultural figure. (rnz.co.nz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sam Neill?
Sam Neill was a New Zealand actor known for his roles in film and television.
When did Sam Neill die?
Sam Neill's death was announced by his family on Monday, July 13.
Who reported Sam Neill's passing?
Reuters reported Sam Neill's passing, with coverage by Lucy Craymer in Wellington.
What did Sam Neill's family say?
Sam Neill's family confirmed his death in an official statement.
Where was the statement on Sam Neill's death released?
The statement was released in Wellington, New Zealand.

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