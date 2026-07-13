New Zealand actor Sam Neill dies aged 78

Sam Neill's Passing and Legacy

By Lucy Craymer

Sudden Death After Cancer Recovery

WELLINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand actor Sam Neill died suddenly on Monday aged 78 after recovering from cancer, his family said in a statement on Monday.

Family Statement and Public Announcement

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free," a statement posted on Neill's Instagram page said.

Place of Death and Medical Care

Neill died in Sydney, with the family paying tribute to a private hospital in the city for their care.

Cancer Battle and Recovery

The Jurassic Park actor announced in April he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer.

Tributes and Public Reaction

Australian Prime Minister's Tribute

"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a social media post.

Legacy and Remembrance

"He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Christopher Cushing)