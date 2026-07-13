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Finance

EU approves Hungary's €2 billion capital injection into Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets European Union Hungary

EU Approves Hungary's €2 Billion Capital Boost for Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank

European Commission's Approval and Conditions

Details of the Capital Injection

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Monday a €2 billion ($2.3 billion) capital injection by Hungary into the country's Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank, which comes as Hungary commits to improving its general governance issues in return for EU funds.

Governance Commitments by Hungary

"Hungary has committed to several measures, including the limitation of financial activities to relevant market failures and implementation measures to prevent crowding out of private sector operators," the Commission said in a statement.

Impact on Private Sector and Market Competition

"This will ensure that MFB will not undercut private financial institutions active in the Hungarian market," it added.

EU Recovery Plan and Funding Context

The Council of the European Union approved Hungary's national recovery plan on Friday, marking another step in the process to give Budapest access to around €10 billion of EU funds that had been withheld on concerns over corruption.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • EU approved Hungary’s €2 billion injection into Magyar Fejlesztési Bank, conditioned on limiting state financial activity to market failures to protect private institutions (consilium.europa.eu)
  • The EU Council on July 10, 2026 greenlit Hungary’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan, unlocking up to €10 billion in RRF grants and loans once governance ‘super‑milestones’ are met (consilium.europa.eu)
  • Hungary had long been blocked from accessing EU funds over corruption and rule‑of‑law deficiencies; the new injection and plan approval signal progress under Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s government (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What amount did Hungary inject into Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank?
Hungary injected €2 billion (about $2.3 billion) into Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank.
Why did the EU approve the capital injection into Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank?
The EU approved it as Hungary committed to governance reforms and measures to prevent crowding out private sector operators.
What governance measures has Hungary committed to?
Hungary has committed to limiting financial activities to market failures and enforcing measures to avoid undercutting private financial institutions.
What is the significance of the EU fund approval for Hungary?
Approval of the fund is part of a process allowing Hungary access to around €10 billion in EU funds that were previously withheld.
Which EU institution approved Hungary's national recovery plan?
The Council of the European Union approved Hungary's national recovery plan.

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