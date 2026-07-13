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France set to summon Russian ambassador to Paris over alleged cyberattack campaign - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France set to summon Russian ambassador to Paris over alleged cyberattack campaign

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Banking International Relations cybersecurity Sanctions

France Summons Russian Ambassador Over Alleged Widespread Cyberattacks

France Responds to Alleged Russian Cyberattacks

Announcement of Diplomatic Action

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France will summon the Russian ambassador to Paris in the coming days over an alleged cyberhacking campaign that Russia has carried out against European countries including France, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

Sanctions Against Russian Individuals and Entities

He added France would also place sanctions on some Russian individuals and entities. 

Details of the Cyber Campaign

"Today, we will publicly condemn a widespread cyber campaign conducted by Russia that aimed to carry out sabotage and spying conducted against a dozen countries," Barrot told BFM TV.

Summoning the Russian Ambassador

"We will summon the Russian ambassador to France in the coming days," he said, adding that France would sanction nine Russian individuals and four Russian entities regarding this campaign of cyberattacks that Barrot said Russia's Federal Security Service had orchestrated.

European Union's Broader Response

Ongoing Sanctions Against Moscow

The European Union is trying to seal a 21st package of sanctions against Moscow in response to Russia's war with Ukraine and may on Monday decide to add further names to their sanctions list, the European Union's foreign policy chief said.

Previous Accusations of Cyberattacks

The French government has previously accused Moscow of conducting cyberattacks against the country.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Irish; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • France publicly attributes a coordinated cyber‑attack against a dozen countries to Russia’s FSB, prompting summons and sanctions against nine individuals and four entities
  • The broader EU is advancing its 21st sanctions package, targeting energy, financial services, crypto, trade (including fisheries), and barring entry for former Russian combatants (eeas.europa.eu)
  • France has repeatedly condemned Russian cyber‑hybrid activities and previously attributed specific attacks to Russian military intelligence, reflecting growing cyber tensions in Europe (diplomatie.gouv.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France summoning the Russian ambassador?
France is summoning the Russian ambassador to protest an alleged cyberhacking campaign against France and several other European countries reportedly orchestrated by Russia.
What sanctions is France placing on Russia?
France is sanctioning nine Russian individuals and four Russian entities in connection with the alleged cyberattack campaign.
What is Russia accused of by the French government?
Russia is accused of orchestrating widespread sabotage and espionage cyberattacks against European countries, including France.
How is the European Union responding to these allegations?
The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Moscow and may add more individuals and entities to its sanctions list.
Who confirmed the details about the cyberattack allegations?
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the allegations and described France's response in a public statement.

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