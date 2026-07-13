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Finance

Sterling slips as Iran strikes push up oil prices and boost dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Sterling Weakens as Iran Strikes Drive Oil Prices Higher and Boost Dollar

Market Reactions to U.S.-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Currency Movements Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The pound fell slightly on Monday as currency markets wavered in response to renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, which pushed up oil prices and fanned inflation fears.

U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone attacks over the weekend and into Monday, with Tehran striking U.S. facilities in the region and saying it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Prices and Safe Haven Demand

The U.S. military said it had struck Iranian air defence systems, coastal radar sites, and other sites. Oil prices rose, with Brent crude last up 2% at $77.60.

The U.S. dollar, which investors consider a safe haven in times of uncertainty, climbed against certain currencies including the pound.

Sterling and Euro Performance

Sterling, which is largely driven by the dollar, was last 0.1% lower at $1.339.

The euro rose 0.2% to 85.38 pence, after falling to its lowest in a year against the pound last week.

Analyst Insights and Central Bank Policy Expectations

"The spill-over effects into the foreign exchange market remain relatively modest so far," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

"A significantly higher price of oil has the potential to be a more powerful bullish catalyst for the U.S. dollar now that the Fed has indicated recently that it is considering raising rates in response to upside inflation risks."

Rate Hike Bets and Monetary Policy Outlook

Traders have increased their bets on U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, which has supported the dollar. 

Money markets were pricing in 37 basis points of monetary tightening from the Fed this year, versus 33 bps for the Bank of England.

Sterling's Relative Strength in 2026

The pound has remained relatively strong this year, however, as the UK economy has held up slightly better than expected.

Sterling has slipped 0.6% in 2026 versus the dollar compared to a 2.7% fall in the euro.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Heavy U.S.‑Iran missile and drone exchanges, including Iran’s declaration that the Strait of Hormuz is closed again, triggered a surge in Brent crude prices (marketscreener.com).
  • Brent prices jumped up to ~5% earlier in the week, reflecting heightened supply‐risk premium, before settling around $77–78 a barrel (apnews.com).
  • The U.S. dollar strengthened as investors sought safety and increased bets on Fed tightening, while futures markets priced in more Fed tightening than for the Bank of England, weighing on sterling (kiplinger.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling slip against the dollar?
Sterling slipped due to increased oil prices and investor demand for the U.S. dollar as a safe haven amid hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.
How did Iran–U.S. hostilities affect oil prices?
The renewed hostilities led to missile and drone strikes, prompting fears over oil supply and causing Brent crude prices to rise by 2%.
What impact do higher oil prices have on the U.S. dollar?
Higher oil prices fuel inflation risks, increasing expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, which support the dollar.
How is the UK pound performing compared to the euro and dollar in 2026?
Sterling has slipped 0.6% against the dollar in 2026, compared to a 2.7% fall in the euro over the same period.

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