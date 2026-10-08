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Italy's Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Politics Europe Government Elections

Italy's Parliament Approves Meloni's Controversial Electoral Reform Bill

Overview and Implications of the Electoral Reform

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy's lower house of parliament gave final approval on Thursday to a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni which could play a key role in the outcome of a national election due next year.

Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase the prospect of stable government. The centre-left opposition says the goal is to boost her chances of retaining power.

Key Details of the Electoral Reform Bill

In a secret ballot, lawmakers approved by 227 votes to 164 a bill introducing a fully proportional electoral system (PR), with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.

Under the previous rules, around two-thirds of lawmakers were elected through PR, with the remainder chosen in first-past-the-post constituencies which analysts said may have favoured the opposition.

Government's Rationale and Opposition Response

'WHOEVER WINS MUST BE ABLE TO GOVERN'

"We are introducing rules designed to promote the stability and the parliamentary cohesion of any government," Meloni posted on X after the vote. "Whoever wins must be able to govern."

In a heated debate, centre-left lawmakers accused the government of flouting democracy by forcing through the new voting rules ahead of an election, against the will of the opposition.

"Go ahead and change the electoral law, we will win in any case under any voting system," said Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein.

Political Context and Recent Developments

Meloni's right-wing government last month celebrated almost four years in power, making it Italy's longest-lasting since World War Two.

However, her coalition is now trailing the opposition in opinion polls as a new far-right group, National Future, erodes the support of the ruling parties.

Coalition Tensions and Compromises

COALITION TENSIONS

Final approval of the reform required four parliamentary votes and capped months of coalition infighting that cast doubt on Meloni's grip on her alliance ahead of next year's election.

The tensions centred on an element of the reform allowing voters to choose their preferred candidates among party lists, reducing the power of the leaders to control which ones are elected.

A compromise was eventually found by which candidates at the top of the lists are automatically given preference, leaving intact the power of the party chiefs to determine most of the candidates who get into parliament.

"To those who hoped to see the center-right divided, today we responded with facts: we are united, cohesive, and determined to carry forward the commitments made to citizens," Meloni said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The reform replaces the current mixed system with a fully proportional model, abolishing first‑past‑the‑post constituencies to enhance stability. (internazionale.it)
  • Any alliance that achieves more than 42% of the vote receives a seat bonus—70 extra in the 400‑member lower house and 35 in the 200‑member Senate—capped to prevent oversized majorities. (internazionale.it)
  • The reform passed amid sustained criticism from the centre‑left, who accuse Meloni of tailoring rules to her benefit, while the government argues it promotes stability in a historically volatile system. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What electoral reform was approved by Italy's parliament?
Italy's parliament approved a bill introducing a fully proportional electoral system with a seat bonus for alliances winning over 42% of the vote.
Who championed the electoral reform in Italy?
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni championed the electoral reform.
What is the purpose of the new Italian electoral rules according to Meloni?
Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase government stability and parliamentary cohesion.
What was the main criticism from the opposition regarding the reform?
The opposition argued the reform was designed to boost Meloni's chances of retaining power and was forced through against their will.

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