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Soccer-England's James a doubt against Panama after solo training on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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headlines Sports Football World Cup

England's Reece James Uncertain for Panama Game After Injury Recovery

Reece James' Injury and England's World Cup Prospects

By Lori Ewing

James Misses Training Ahead of Panama Clash

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 26 (Reuters) - England defender Reece James missed training on Friday ahead of his ​side's World Cup game against Panama, with ‌the Football Association saying he was following his own programme as he continues to manage a hamstring injury.

Details of the Hamstring Injury

The 26-year-old right-back picked up a hamstring injury during Tuesday's goalless draw with Ghana, leaving his availability for their final group game at New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday unclear.

James' Importance to the Team

James has been a key figure under manager Thomas Tuchel and has started both of England's World Cup matches so far.

England's Group Standing and Upcoming Matches

England top Group L on goal difference over Ghana and lead Croatia, whom they beat 4-2 in their opening game, by a point. Panama are last in the group on zero points.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • James missed England’s penultimate session on Friday after aggravating a hamstring injury in the 0‑0 draw with Ghana, casting doubt over his participation vs Panama. (sportsmole.co.uk)
  • Rice also skipped training with a strapped left calf; while his issue appears minor, he risks suspension with another booking, so Tuchel may opt to rest him. (sportsmole.co.uk)
  • With James a potential absence, the right‑back role becomes a tactical challenge; none of the replacements mirror his unique blend of width and movement. (urchfontprimary.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Reece James doubtful for England's match against Panama?
Reece James is doubtful for England's match due to a hamstring injury sustained during the previous game against Ghana.
Did Reece James participate in England's training session before the Panama match?
Reece James missed regular training and followed an individual programme to manage his hamstring injury.
How important has Reece James been for England in the World Cup?
Reece James has started both of England's World Cup matches so far and is considered a key player under manager Thomas Tuchel.
What is England's current standing in their group before playing Panama?
England are top of Group L on goal difference over Ghana and lead Croatia by one point.
Where will England's match against Panama be played?
England will play Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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