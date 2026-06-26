England's Reece James Uncertain for Panama Game After Injury Recovery
Reece James' Injury and England's World Cup Prospects
By Lori Ewing
James Misses Training Ahead of Panama Clash
KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 26 (Reuters) - England defender Reece James missed training on Friday ahead of his side's World Cup game against Panama, with the Football Association saying he was following his own programme as he continues to manage a hamstring injury.
Details of the Hamstring Injury
The 26-year-old right-back picked up a hamstring injury during Tuesday's goalless draw with Ghana, leaving his availability for their final group game at New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday unclear.
James' Importance to the Team
James has been a key figure under manager Thomas Tuchel and has started both of England's World Cup matches so far.
England's Group Standing and Upcoming Matches
England top Group L on goal difference over Ghana and lead Croatia, whom they beat 4-2 in their opening game, by a point. Panama are last in the group on zero points.
(Reporting by Lori Ewing; editing by Clare Fallon)