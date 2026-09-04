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France's National Rally would stop migrants reaching UK, says Bardella

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Politics Immigration France United Kingdom

France's National Rally Pledges to Block Migrants' Crossing from France to UK

National Rally's Stance on Migration and Border Control

BIRMINGHAM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, president of France's far-right National Rally party, said on Friday that if his party won power in 2027 it would seek to ensure migrants could no longer travel from France to Britain.

Key Promises Made by Jordan Bardella

Speaking at the annual conference of Britain's populist Reform UK party, Bardella said a RN government would tighten border controls, return migrants to their countries of origin and stop small boats heading to England from the French coast.

Commitment to Ending Illegal Migration Routes

"I make you this promise: if the French people bring us the power in 2027, in a few months, with the Rassemblement National and Marine Le Pen, our government will do everything in its power to ensure that France is no longer the gateway for illegal migration into the United Kingdom," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper in Birmingham and Sam Tabahriti in London, editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • France has already become a less viable launch point for Channel crossings thanks to UK‑France deals and enhanced enforcement, including preventing 185 launches in a three‑month span (gov.uk).
  • Small boat arrivals to the UK have fallen significantly in 2026—down roughly 41‑44% year‑to‑date compared to 2025—reflecting intensified cooperation and deterrence efforts (gov.uk).
  • A new £662 million (approx. €767m) UK‑France agreement (2026‑29) boosts police deployment on French beaches by around 40%, enabling stronger interception and drone surveillance (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Jordan Bardella say about migration to the UK?
Jordan Bardella said his party would ensure migrants can no longer travel from France to Britain by tightening border controls and returning migrants to their countries of origin.
What measures would National Rally take regarding migration if elected?
The National Rally would tighten border controls, stop small boats from crossing to England, and return migrants to their countries of origin.
When could these migration policies be implemented?
These policies could be implemented if the National Rally wins the French elections in 2027.
Where did Jordan Bardella announce these proposals?
Jordan Bardella announced these proposals at the annual conference of Britain's Reform UK party in Birmingham.

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