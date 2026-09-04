France's National Rally Pledges to Block Migrants' Crossing from France to UK

National Rally's Stance on Migration and Border Control

BIRMINGHAM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, president of France's far-right National Rally party, said on Friday that if his party won power in 2027 it would seek to ensure migrants could no longer travel from France to Britain.

Key Promises Made by Jordan Bardella

Speaking at the annual conference of Britain's populist Reform UK party, Bardella said a RN government would tighten border controls, return migrants to their countries of origin and stop small boats heading to England from the French coast.

Commitment to Ending Illegal Migration Routes

"I make you this promise: if the French people bring us the power in 2027, in a few months, with the Rassemblement National and Marine Le Pen, our government will do everything in its power to ensure that France is no longer the gateway for illegal migration into the United Kingdom," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper in Birmingham and Sam Tabahriti in London, editing by Sarah Young)