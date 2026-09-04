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Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Trump Envoys to Meet Russian & Ukrainian Leaders as Peace Talks Intensify

U.S. Negotiators Plan High-Stakes Visits Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW/KYIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have spearheaded efforts to broker a Ukraine peace agreement, will visit Russia and Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a source.

There was no immediate confirmation.

Previous Diplomatic Engagements

Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in January, when they held four hours of late-night talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Potential Visit to Kyiv

Discussions on U.S. negotiators going to Ukraine were still ongoing, and the teams have spoken about September 6 as a possible date, a source familiar with the matter said.

If they come, it would be their first visit to Kyiv.

Russian Objections to Kyiv Visit

"The Russians don't want them to visit Kyiv and are trying to make them change the plan," the source added.

Challenges in Achieving Peace

A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

Sticking Points in Negotiations

Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine give up more territory, while Ukraine rejects terms that it considers tantamount to surrender.

Recent Mediation Efforts

The last U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in February, shortly before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow and Dan Flynn in London, writing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Witkoff and Kushner have led Trump’s U.S.-mediated Ukraine peace efforts, with prior talks held in Moscow and Geneva; Russia resists a Kyiv visit while Ukraine’s terms remain firm (investing.com).
  • Their diplomacy has focused on security protocols, ‘prosperity packages,’ and ceasefire mechanisms, but territory, neutrality, and sanctions remain contentious (investing.com).
  • Prior U.S.-brokered sessions in early 2026—including in January in Paris and February in Geneva—yielded few breakthroughs, and critics question the envoys’ capacity and impartiality (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the U.S. negotiators visiting Russia and Ukraine?
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are the U.S. negotiators planning visits to Russia and Ukraine.
When are the Trump envoys scheduled to visit Russia and Ukraine?
The visits are planned for Saturday and Sunday, with ongoing discussions about the exact travel dates.
What is the main goal of the negotiators' visit?
The main goal is to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Have Witkoff and Kushner visited these countries before?
They have previously visited Moscow, but it would be their first visit to Kyiv if the plan proceeds.
What is the current status of Russia-Ukraine peace talks?
A significant gap remains, with major disagreements over territory and surrender terms.

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