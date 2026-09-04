Trump Envoys to Meet Russian & Ukrainian Leaders as Peace Talks Intensify

U.S. Negotiators Plan High-Stakes Visits Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW/KYIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have spearheaded efforts to broker a Ukraine peace agreement, will visit Russia and Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a source.

There was no immediate confirmation.

Previous Diplomatic Engagements

Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in January, when they held four hours of late-night talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Potential Visit to Kyiv

Discussions on U.S. negotiators going to Ukraine were still ongoing, and the teams have spoken about September 6 as a possible date, a source familiar with the matter said.

If they come, it would be their first visit to Kyiv.

Russian Objections to Kyiv Visit

"The Russians don't want them to visit Kyiv and are trying to make them change the plan," the source added.

Challenges in Achieving Peace

A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

Sticking Points in Negotiations

Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine give up more territory, while Ukraine rejects terms that it considers tantamount to surrender.

Recent Mediation Efforts

The last U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in February, shortly before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow and Dan Flynn in London, writing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)