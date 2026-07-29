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Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash

Life, Career, and Legacy of Glen Hansard

(Fixes first name of Irish prime minister to Micheal from Michael)

By Padraic Halpin

Details of the Accident

DUBLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Irish musician Glen Hansard, who won a Best Original Song Oscar in 2008 for the indie film "Once" and was lead singer for rock group The Frames, died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 56 early on Wednesday, his management company said.

Irish police said a man in his 50s had died after a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in the west of Dublin. Emergency services were alerted shortly before 4:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) and the man was pronounced dead a short time after being treated at the scene.

"With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road-traffic accident in Dublin," ATC Management said in a statement that thanked emergency services.

Tributes and Reactions

Public and Official Tributes

Fans paid tribute online and Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was deeply saddened to hear of the death of "a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years".

Musical Career

Early Years and The Frames

The singer-songwriter began busking on the streets of his native Dublin as a teen before forming the popular Irish band The Frames in 1990.

The Swell Season and "Once"

He released a number of albums under his own name and as part of duo The Swell Season with fellow Oscar winner and "Once" co-star Marketa Irglova.

The pair's performances in the low-budget movie shot on handheld camcorders where a street musician falls in love with a young Czech immigrant, and their Oscar-winning duet "Falling Slowly", brought Hansard's music to a wider audience.

Broadway Success

The film, which featured a number of other songs composed and performed by Hansard and Irglova, was turned into a hit Broadway musical version that won eight Tony Awards in 2012.

Oscar Win

Accepting his Oscar from presenter John Travolta, a stunned Hansard said: "What are we doing here? This is mad."

Other Acting Work

His only acting experience prior to "Once" was as a band member in Alan Parker's 1991 hit "The Commitments".

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries, editing by Sam Tabahriti and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Glen Hansard, celebrated Irish musician (born April 21, 1970), rose from busking in Dublin to fronting The Frames, forming The Swell Season, and winning an Oscar for “Falling Slowly” from the film Once (en.wikipedia.org).
  • He died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026, following a single‑vehicle motorcycle crash on the R109 near Strawberry Beds between Tinkers Hill and Rugged Lane, Lucan. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene (reddit.com).
  • His management said his family was “deeply shocked and heartbroken,” while Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed deep sadness at the loss of a musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Glen Hansard?
Glen Hansard was an Oscar-winning Irish musician and lead singer of The Frames, known for his role in the film 'Once'.
How did Glen Hansard die?
Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin at the age of 56.
What was Glen Hansard best known for?
Hansard was best known for his Oscar-winning song 'Falling Slowly' from the movie 'Once' and for leading the band The Frames.
What tributes were paid to Glen Hansard?
Fans paid tribute online, and Ireland's Prime Minister Michael Martin expressed deep sadness over Hansard's death.
Where and when did the accident occur?
The accident occurred in the west of Dublin early on Wednesday, with emergency services alerted shortly before 4:30 a.m.

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