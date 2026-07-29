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Headlines

China, Russia navies conclude joint patrol after transiting key Northeast Asia waterways

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Military Asia-Pacific

China, Russia Navies End Two-Week Joint Patrol in Northeast Asian Waters

Summary and Key Details of the Joint Naval Patrol

Patrol Completion and Arrival

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - Chinese and Russian naval warships have completed a joint patrol lasting more than two weeks and arrived in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East on Wednesday, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

Purpose and Context of the Patrol

The patrol was part of the annual military cooperation plan between China and Russia and was "not related to the current international and regional situation", Xinhua said.

Patrol Route and Strategic Waterways

• The task force departed Qingdao in eastern China on July 13 and sailed through key Northeast Asia waterways of Miyako Strait, Vries Strait and La Perouse Strait, conducting patrols in the western Pacific, Sea of Okhotsk and Sea of Japan, Xinhua said.

Alternate Names and Strategic Importance

• In Japan, the Vries Strait is known as the Etorofu Strait and the La Perouse Strait as the Soya Strait.

• The waterways traversed are near Japan and Russia's Far East and are seen as strategically important maritime routes closely monitored by the United States, Japan and other regional powers.

Naval Forces and Exercises

• The task force consisted of the Chinese navy's guided-missile destroyers Kaifeng and Anshan, supply ship Kekexilihu, and the Russian navy frigate Rezky Corvette.

• During their patrol, China and Russia conducted helicopter cross-deck landings, joint counter-terrorism exercises, humanitarian rescue missions, and visit-board-search-and-seizure (VBSS) operations, according to Xinhua.

• Chinese warships also carried out additional combat-oriented exercises based on real-time maritime and air conditions during the mission.

Broader Military Cooperation and Diplomatic Statements

• China and Russia have expanded military cooperation in recent years through joint exercises and patrols with both countries pledging to deepen ties.

• Last week, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that China and Russia should strengthen strategic coordination, safeguard the outcomes of World War Two and "never allow Japan to rearm".

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The patrol, part of the annual “Joint Sea‑2026” program, reflects deepening operational-level naval cooperation between China and Russia beyond exercises to actual patrolling missions. (en.gmw.cn)
  • The operation traversed strategically sensitive maritime corridors near Japan and Russia’s Far East—areas closely monitored by regional actors such as the U.S. and Japan. (noticias.uol.com.br)
  • The growing number and sophistication of China‑Russia joint operations—including naval patrols and bomber flights—are heightening security concerns in Tokyo and reinforcing alliances like the U.S.–Japan deterrence framework. (csis.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which navies participated in the recent joint patrol?
The Chinese and Russian navies participated in the recent joint patrol in Northeast Asia.
What areas did the China-Russia joint patrol cover?
The patrol traversed the Miyako Strait, Vries Strait (Etorofu), and La Perouse Strait (Soya), covering the western Pacific, Sea of Okhotsk, and Sea of Japan.
What exercises were conducted during the joint patrol?
Exercises included helicopter cross-deck landings, joint counter-terrorism drills, humanitarian operations, and VBSS operations.
How long did the China-Russia naval patrol last?
The joint patrol lasted for more than two weeks, starting July 13 and concluding on July 29.
Was the joint patrol related to current international tensions?
According to Xinhua, the patrol was part of routine cooperation and not related to current international or regional tensions.

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