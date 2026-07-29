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Headlines

Norwegian teen convicted of UK murder plot at behest of Swedish crime group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Crime International Legal

Norwegian teen found guilty in UK murder plot tied to Iran-linked group

Details of the Case and International Connections

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - A Norwegian teenager was convicted on Wednesday of conspiracy to commit murder in Britain after being recruited by a Swedish organised crime group that prosecutors said was being used by the Iranian government.

Arrest and Evidence

Johannes Natland, now 19, was arrested in a hotel room in Huddersfield, northern England, in March last year with two firearms and ammunition in his possession.

Links to the Foxtrot Network

Prosecutors said Natland had been recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organised crime group used by the Iranian state and sanctioned by both Britain and the United States.

Natland's Defense and Trial Outcome

Natland had admitted possessing a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and ammunition, but denied conspiracy to murder, saying he did not intend to carry out the plan.

After a retrial at London's Old Bailey court, Natland was found guilty of conspiracy to murder. A jury at his initial trial in June could not reach a verdict on that charge.

Broader Context: Online Recruitment and Foreign Influence

Natland is the latest young adult to stand trial in Britain and elsewhere over serious criminal acts allegedly carried out after being recruited online for money, often as an unwitting proxy for a foreign state.

Prosecution's Statement

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson told jurors that Natland was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, after someone using the name "Agent 47" organised hiring an assassin with €25,000 ($28,500) "in the pot" to pay for it.

Natland "neither knew, nor cared who he was to kill ... to him, this was all about the money", Richardson said.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Johannes Natland, from Stavanger, Norway, was arrested in March 2024 in Huddersfield with a semi‑automatic pistol, a revolver and live ammunition, and has now been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the UK (internazionale.it).
  • He was recruited via social media by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organized crime gang used by the Iranian government, offering around €25,000 for the hit orchestrated by figures codenamed “Agent 47” and “Generalen” (thenationalnews.com).
  • The Foxtrot Network has been sanctioned by both the US and UK governments for facilitating violent, cross‑border operations—including attacks on Israeli or Jewish targets—and for acting as a proxy for Iran’s regime (iranwatch.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted in the UK murder plot?
Norwegian teenager Johannes Natland was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in Britain.
What group recruited the Norwegian teen?
Johannes Natland was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organised crime group.
Which location was the suspect arrested?
He was arrested in a hotel room in Huddersfield, northern England.
How is the Iranian government involved?
Prosecutors stated that the Foxtrot Network, which recruited Natland, was used by the Iranian state.
What evidence was found during the arrest?
Johannes Natland was found with two firearms and ammunition at the time of his arrest.

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