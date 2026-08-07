Police Reopen Attempted Burglary Investigation in Widdecombe Murder Case

Details of the Reopened Investigation

Background of the Attempted Burglary

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British counterterrorism police said on Friday they reopened an investigation into an attempted burglary reported last year in London as part of their probe into the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe.

The Metropolitan Police in April 2025 received a report of an attempted burglary at a Greater London area address. The Metropolitan Police carried out enquiries with support from Counter Terrorism Policing London but no arrests were made and the probe was then closed.

New Lines of Enquiry

"Following the re-opening of the attempted burglary investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry which was not identified and pursued by them at the time, which may have been relevant," said Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Connection to the Widdecombe Murder Case

The police did not provide further details on how the two cases may have been connected.

About Ann Widdecombe and the Murder Case

Widdecombe, 78, a prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

Suspect and Ongoing Investigation

British prosecutors on July 20 charged Joshua Kerry, 28, with the murder. Police have said their investigation into the motive, including any possible political motivation, remains ongoing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Matthew Lewis)