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UK police reopen attempted burglary case as part of Widdecombe murder probe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police reopen attempted burglary case as part of Widdecombe murder probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Police Reopen Attempted Burglary Investigation in Widdecombe Murder Case

Details of the Reopened Investigation

Background of the Attempted Burglary

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British counterterrorism police said on Friday they reopened an investigation into an attempted burglary reported last year in London as part of their probe into the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe.

The Metropolitan Police in April 2025 received a report of an attempted burglary at a Greater London area address. The Metropolitan Police carried out enquiries with support from Counter Terrorism Policing London but no arrests were made and the probe was then closed. 

New Lines of Enquiry

"Following the re-opening of the attempted burglary investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry which was not identified and pursued by them at the time, which may have been relevant," said Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Connection to the Widdecombe Murder Case

The police did not provide further details on how the two cases may have been connected.

About Ann Widdecombe and the Murder Case

Widdecombe, 78, a prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

Suspect and Ongoing Investigation

British prosecutors on July 20 charged Joshua Kerry, 28, with the murder. Police have said their investigation into the motive, including any possible political motivation, remains ongoing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The attempted burglary in April 2025 was initially closed, but counter‑terrorism police have now identified a line of inquiry that may link it to the Widdecombe murder investigation (counterterrorism.police.uk)
  • Former MP Ann Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her Devon home on July 9; Joshua Kerry, 28, has been charged with her murder; motive—including political motivations—is still under investigation (theguardian.com)
  • Counter‑terrorism policing is leading the investigation following new evidence; authorities continue to explore possible political dimensions, including leftwing or single‑issue extremism (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK police reopen the attempted burglary case?
Police reopened the burglary case after identifying a previously unpursued line of enquiry potentially relevant to the Ann Widdecombe murder investigation.
How is the attempted burglary connected to Ann Widdecombe’s murder?
The police have not provided details but indicated a possible link via new leads relevant to the murder probe.
Who has been charged in connection with Ann Widdecombe's murder?
Joshua Kerry, 28, was charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe on July 20.
What role does Counter Terrorism Policing London play in the investigation?
Counter Terrorism Policing London is supporting the investigation, focusing on potential political motivation and new lines of enquiry.
Is the motive for Widdecombe’s murder known?
The motive remains under investigation, including the possibility of political motivation.

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