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Half of Afghan women rarely leave home as Taliban restrictions deepen, UN agency says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Half of Afghan women rarely leave home as Taliban restrictions deepen, UN agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Women Rights Afghanistan UN Taliban

UN: Half of Afghan Women Face Deepened Taliban Restrictions on Movement

Taliban-Imposed Restrictions and Their Impact on Afghan Women

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Current Situation and U.N. Findings

GENEVA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Half of Afghan women now leave their homes only once or twice a month as Taliban-imposed restrictions curtail their freedom of movement and participation in public life, according to data released by U.N. Women on Wednesday.

As the Taliban prepare to mark the fifth anniversary of their return to power this week, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world to ban girls from secondary education and women from attending university, stated the U.N. agency, which promotes gender equality.

Systematic Dismantling of Rights

"Half a decade after the Taliban takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan has systematically dismantled the rights of half its population, making it a global outlier with no parallel in the modern world," U.N. Women said in a statement.

Taliban Response to Criticism

Saif-ul-Islam Khyber, spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which enforces many of the government's rules on women, told Reuters that reports of women not feeling safe to leave their homes were false and that women in the country have access to all their rights. 

“This is the first time in approximately 50 years that all citizens of Afghanistan feel that they are living in safety and security,” he said, adding that the situation of women’s rights in the country was moving in a "positive direction." 

Education and Legal Rights

Ban on Girls' Education

The Taliban have barred an estimated 2.4 million Afghan girls from secondary education since they regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said on Tuesday.

Institutionalized Discrimination

U.N. Women said the Taliban authorities have issued more than 100 decrees targeting women and girls since taking power, institutionalising discrimination and deepening what it described as the world's most severe women's rights crisis.

The Taliban argue they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan culture.

Social and Economic Impact

Freedom of Movement and Safety Concerns

More than half of women surveyed by the U.N. agency reported leaving home twice a month or less, while nearly three-quarters said they felt unsafe going out without a male guardian, known as a mahram.

Mental Health Crisis

The restrictions have also fuelled a worsening mental health crisis, according to the U.N. agency. Seven in 10 women described their mental health as "bad" or "very bad", citing isolation, loss of opportunities and limited access to support networks.

Legal Protections and Marriage Rights

The agency warned that recent decrees had further weakened women's legal protections. Measures introduced this year abolished legal equality between men and women before the law, strengthened men's authority within marriage and made it more difficult for women to seek divorce, it said.

Economic Exclusion

Women also remain largely excluded from the economy. Only 7% of women are employed compared with 84% of men, according to the U.N. Women report.

Survey Methodology

The agency said its report was based on a door-to-door survey of 2,190 people in February to March 2025 and telephone surveys of 2,811 peopleconducted in April to May 2026.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; additional reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in KabulEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • 50% of Afghan women leave their homes only once or twice a month, with nearly 75% feeling unsafe without a male guardian, underscoring severe mobility restrictions under the Taliban’s rule since 2021 (apnews.com).
  • Taliban decrees have institutionalized discrimination: girls are barred from secondary and higher education, legal equality has been eroded, and employment gaps remain vast—only 24% of women participate in the workforce compared to 89% of men (apnews.com).
  • The isolation and restricted opportunities are fueling a mental health crisis: three-quarters of women report “poor” or “very poor” mental health, while services are collapsing amid aid cuts, leaving women’s organizations—the last lifeline—struggling to survive (publicnow.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How often do Afghan women leave their homes under Taliban rule?
According to a U.N. Women report, half of Afghan women now leave their homes only once or twice a month due to Taliban-imposed restrictions.
What restrictions have the Taliban imposed on Afghan women?
The Taliban have issued over 100 decrees restricting women's rights, including banning girls from secondary education and women from attending universities.
What is the impact of these restrictions on Afghan women's mental health?
Seven in ten Afghan women described their mental health as 'bad' or 'very bad', citing isolation, loss of opportunities, and limited access to support.
What percentage of Afghan women are currently employed?
Only 7% of Afghan women are employed compared to 84% of men, according to the U.N. Women report.
How was the U.N. Women report on Afghanistan conducted?
The report was based on a door-to-door survey of 2,190 people and telephone surveys of 2,811 people between February 2025 and May 2026.

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