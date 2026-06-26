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ICC prosecutor Khan says his suspension violated procedures - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ICC prosecutor Khan says his suspension violated procedures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Says His Suspension Violated Procedures and Was Unjustified

Karim Khan Responds to Suspension from ICC

CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) -  British barrister Karim Khan on Friday told Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya TV that the decision to suspend him from his role as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) violated court procedures and was unjustified. 

Allegations and Suspension Details

"Unfortunately, the court's bureau violated procedures, and what happened was astonishing, unjustified and unlawful," Khan said through an interpreter in his first public comments since his suspension following a decision by diplomats running the ICC's oversight body. 

Nature of the Allegations

Documents seen by Reuters showed that the decision by the executive bureau of the oversight body found that the prosecutor had an inappropriate ​sexual relationship with a junior staff member.

Review by External Judges

Khan also reiterated previous comments made by his lawyers that a review by external judges found there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegations "beyond a reasonable doubt", which the bureau chose to set aside.

Next Steps for the ICC

Upcoming Vote by Assembly of States Parties

The decision by the executive bureau of the ICC's governing body will inform a vote on Khan's fate by the ICC's 125-member Assembly of ​States Parties in New York on July 24. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Enas Alashray in Cairo, writing by Stephanie van den Berg, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Khan argues the executive bureau’s suspension violated proper ICC procedures and is “astonishing, unjustified and unlawful.”
  • An independent judicial review found the evidence insufficient to meet the standard of proof “beyond a reasonable doubt,” yet the bureau disregarded this finding.
  • The Assembly of States Parties will vote on Khan’s fate at a special session in New York on July 24.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was ICC prosecutor Karim Khan suspended?
Karim Khan was suspended after the ICC's oversight body found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior staff member.
What did Karim Khan say about his suspension?
Khan stated that the court's bureau violated procedures and that the suspension was astonishing, unjustified, and unlawful.
What evidence was found regarding the allegations against Khan?
A review by external judges found insufficient evidence to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.
What happens next in the case of Karim Khan's suspension?
The decision by the oversight body will inform a vote by the ICC's Assembly of States Parties in New York on July 24.
Who reported and wrote the article about Khan's suspension?
The article was reported by Enas Alashray in Cairo and written by Stephanie van den Berg.

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