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Israel, Lebanon expected to sign framework deal after US-mediated talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Israel, Lebanon sign initial agreement after US-mediated talks

By Rami Ayyub, Maya Gebeily and Michael Martina

Framework Agreement and Initial Steps Toward Peace

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT/WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement in Washington on Friday following several days of talks to secure an end to fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, though both sides framed the deal as an initial step.

Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter signed the trilateral document with the U.S. at the State Department in Washington, providing few details.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement allows Israeli forces to continue to occupy southern Lebanon if Hezbollah does not disarm.

"Today we've taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important and an essential and a necessary one," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said before the agreement was inked.

US Involvement and Support

In a later statement he said that the U.S. would facilitate the implementation of the deal through a trilateral "Military Coordination Group for Lebanon" and that Washington would commit significant resources, including an immediate $100 million in humanitarian assistance in coordination with the U.N.

Rubio added that the U.S. reaffirmed its intent to improve the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces "to more effectively establish sovereignty throughout Lebanese territory" with more than $30 million in funds under existing U.S. authorities and appropriations.

Background of the Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah broke out when the armed group fired at Israel on March 2, days after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. The Hezbollah attacks triggered Israeli air and ground attacks that have killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon and displaced more than a million.

Lebanon's Moawad also called it a "first step" on the road to restoring Lebanese sovereignty.

"Iran is out, Hezbollah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in," Leiter said.

'Pilot Zones' and Security Arrangements

'PILOT ZONES'

Netanyahu said in a statement that the deal would also allow the Lebanese army "to begin organizing to take control of territory," starting with what he described as two "pilot zones" from which Israeli troops would withdraw from land they occupied during the war. 

    Israel describes that territory as a "security zone" or "buffer zone" where its troops can thwart Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the agreement should allow Lebanese to return to "fully liberated" land and rebuilt homes with "no partner" in its sovereignty. 

Casualties and Displacement

Israel's death toll from this round of hostilities with Hezbollah includes at least 32 soldiers and four Israeli civilians. Hezbollah does not release figures on its war dead. Reuters reported on May 4 that several thousand Hezbollah fighters had been killed in the war. 

A State Department official told Reuters on Thursday that Israel had agreed to pull back from some of the territory it has occupied, something Israeli and Lebanese officials denied.

Before the talks resumed this week, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to halt fire even as Israel kept troops in southern Lebanon.

Violence has persisted since the ceasefire, with Israel saying on Friday its troops had struck and killed what the military described as seven Hezbollah members who were operating near the territory it is occupying. Reuters could not confirm this.  

Future Steps and Conditions

"To the degree that the Lebanese army performs in dismantling and disarming Hezbollah, we will proceed with additional pilot zones and the ultimate determination of an internationally recognized, secure, and agreed upon border," Leiter told reporters after the signing.

Hezbollah's Response and Challenges Ahead

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Lebanese authorities would not be able to enforce the agreement unless, with U.S. support, "they go to civil war," pro-Iranian broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported.

Hezbollah would confront any measure taken by Lebanese authorities and would hold on to its weapons even more, adding that the group's opposition was "serious" and would not allow authorities to implement their commitments on the ground, Fadlallah said.

Israeli Leaflets and Security Warnings

ISRAEL DROPS LEAFLETS ORDERING LEBANESE RESIDENTS TO FLEE

Israeli forces dropped leaflets over the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri on Friday ordering residents to leave, Lebanese state media reported, the first such order issued since the latest ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

A senior Lebanese military official said Israel had recently added Mansouri to its occupation zone. The official said Lebanese farmers had continued to enter and leave the town, but had not been living there. 

An Israeli military spokesperson said the military issued what it described as a "reminder" to the civilian population that "the area is within the security zone in which (Israeli) soldiers operate. It's a reminder not to be in the area so they won't be harmed."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Jana Choukeir, Rami Ayyub, Michael Martina and Daphne Psaliedakis; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Andrew Heavens, Philippa Fletcher, Alistair Bell and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • A framework agreement is expected to be signed in Washington on Friday, June 26, after several days of U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon—this follows previous ceasefire arrangements in April and June. (axios.com)
  • The agreement seeks to establish a path toward a long-term peace, including ground-level steps such as the handover of certain southern Lebanese areas to the Lebanese military (&ldquo;pilot zones&rdquo;), though details remain uncertain. (axios.com)
  • The ceasefire remains fragile: Hezbollah’s compliance remains doubtful—Hezbollah leaders have rejected prior U.S.-brokered deals as a “farce,” and recent clashes continue despite the truce. (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected outcome of the Israel-Lebanon talks?
Israel and Lebanon are expected to sign a US-mediated framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities and establishing border arrangements.
What triggered the recent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah?
The conflict began after Hezbollah fired at Israel following US and Israeli attacks on Iran in March, leading to widespread violence and casualties.
Have Israeli troops agreed to withdraw from southern Lebanon?
A US official reported Israel would withdraw from some territories, but both Israeli and Lebanese officials denied an agreement had been reached on this point.
What actions has Israel taken in southern Lebanon recently?
Israel dropped leaflets ordering residents of the Lebanese town of Mansouri to flee and continues to enforce a security buffer zone in the region.
How has the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah held up?
Despite a ceasefire, incidents of violence continue, including Israeli strikes on Hezbollah members and enforcement of the buffer zone near the border.

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