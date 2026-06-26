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Soccer-Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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headlines Soccer Legal World Cup Criminal Case

Achraf Hakimi to Appeal Rape Trial Ruling in France, Lawyer Says

Overview of the Legal Proceedings Against Achraf Hakimi

Background of the Case

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain defender and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi will appeal to France's highest court after a ruling confirming that he should stand trial on a rape charge, his lawyer Fanny Colin told Reuters on Friday.

Details of the Court Ruling

Hakimi's referral for trial was confirmed by the Versailles Court of Appeal on June 19 after it upheld an investigating magistrate's order sending the 27-year-old before a criminal court over the alleged rape of a woman in 2023.

Hakimi's Response and Current Status

Hakimi has denied the allegation since the start of the proceedings.

The Morocco captain is with his national team at the World Cup in the United States. No trial date has been set.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Versailles Court of Appeal upheld the referral for trial, finding sufficient evidence to proceed despite Hakimi’s denials (rg.org).
  • Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, says she has appealed the ruling to France’s highest court, continuing the defense’s position that critical exculpatory evidence was overlooked (sfgate.com).
  • The alleged incident dates back to February 2023; Hakimi consistently denies the allegations and expresses eagerness to present his side in court (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Achraf Hakimi standing trial?
Achraf Hakimi is standing trial after being accused of rape in 2023, an allegation he has denied.
What court upheld the trial decision for Hakimi?
The Versailles Court of Appeal upheld the decision to send Hakimi to trial.
Is Achraf Hakimi appealing the ruling?
Yes, his lawyer stated that he will appeal the ruling to France’s highest court.
Has a date been set for Hakimi’s trial?
No, a trial date has not yet been set.
Where is Achraf Hakimi currently?
He is currently with the Morocco national team at the World Cup in the United States.

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