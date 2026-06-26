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Burkina Faso breaks off diplomatic relations with France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Burkina Faso breaks off diplomatic relations with France

Burkina Faso Ends Ties with Former Colonial Power

(Corrects signoff line with writing and editing credits)

Background of the Diplomatic Rupture

June 26 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso has broken off diplomatic relations with France, the government said on state television on Friday, widening a rupture with its former colonial ruler after years of worsening ties over security, sovereignty and alleged foreign interference.

Security Challenges and Insurgency

The West African country has been battling an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands while displacing millions over the past decade since it spread from neighbouring Mali.

Official Government Statement

"The essential conditions for promoting relations based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, respect for the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and national sovereignty are not in place," Communications Minister Gilbert Ouedraogo said.

Details of the Decision

Ouedraogo said the decision took effect on June 26 and followed a review of relations with Paris.

Accusations and Responses

He accused France of supporting "subversive networks" and "terrorists".

France's ministry of foreign affairs could not be immediately reached for comment though it had previously denied accusations that it backs terrorism.

Reporting Credits

(Writing by Ayen Deng Bior; Editing by Jessica Donati)

Key Takeaways

  • Burkina Faso’s government accuses France of ‘activism’, neocolonial ambitions and support for subversive networks—including terrorist groups—undermining trust between the countries (fr.apanews.net).
  • The move is part of a broader collapse in bilateral relations: France already ended its military presence and development aid in 2023 and diplomatic ties had steadily deteriorated since a 2022 coup (diplomatie.gouv.fr).
  • Ouagadougou says it will maintain cultural and human links while pursuing diversified international partnerships, particularly with Southern and emerging powers, signalling a shift from traditional French influence (fr.apanews.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Burkina Faso break off diplomatic relations with France?
Burkina Faso broke diplomatic relations with France due to alleged failures by France to respect mutual respect and non-interference.
Who announced the end of diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and France?
Communications minister Gilbert Ouedraogo announced the decision on state television.
When was the diplomatic split between Burkina Faso and France reported?
The split was reported on June 26.
Which media outlet reported the news about Burkina Faso and France relations?
The news was reported by Reuters.

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