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Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Iran Threatens to Strike Energy Fields if US Launches New Attacks, Raising Oil Risks

By Yasmine Ghania and Menna AlaaElDin

Escalating Tensions and Energy Market Impact

Iran’s Warning and Diplomatic Outreach

CAIRO, August 2 (Reuters) - Iran warned this weekend against any “adventurous action” by the U.S. and said it would retaliate decisively if American forces follow through on President Donald Trump's threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s comments in separate phone calls on Saturday with senior Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials came just hours after Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several vital facilities.

Regional Diplomacy and Threats of Retaliation

Speaking to Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araqchi said Iran would respond decisively to any "aggression" and discussed the consequences of “destabilizing actions" by the U.S., as well as prospects for heightened regional insecurity, according to Araqchi's Telegram account.

Araqchi later told Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that any attacks by the U.S. and Israel or participation by regional countries in such actions would be met with a “proportionate response.”

Potential Strikes on Regional Energy Infrastructure

Nournews, a media outlet affiliated with Iran's top security body, said on Saturday that U.S. attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure would prompt Iranian strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the gas fields of Qatar and Israel, saying "all will be burned to ashes."

US Response and Diplomatic Efforts

At a cabinet meeting on Friday at the Camp David retreat, Trump said he believed U.S. negotiators, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could still reach a deal with Iran.

But Trump also said he was losing faith in the Iranians, saying "they break their word so often" — a claim that Tehran has frequently leveled at Washington — and said he would be "hitting them."

Strait of Hormuz and Global Oil Risks

STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Oil prices have stayed high since U.S. and Israeli forces started the war with strikes on Iran on February 28. Trump has argued that his stated goal of keeping Iran from gaining nuclear weapons justifies higher fuel costs in the near term, but the economic pain has put political pressure on him to find a way to end the war. 

Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 24% in July, and analysts polled by Reuters expect prices to rise further this year.

Shipping Disruptions and Economic Impact

The risk of Iranian attacks has deterred most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, an important conduit for global energy supplies, since the start of the conflict, sending shockwaves through the world economy.

A government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian property belonging to a company on Bubiyan Island were hit on Saturday, with falling shrapnel causing material damage but no casualties, the Kuwaiti army said. 

Threats to Other Strategic Maritime Routes

Adding to the energy industry's concerns, Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen recently began threatening the Bab el-Mandeb, the strait at the other end of the Red Sea from the Suez Canal, another export route for Saudi crude.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Saturday it had received reports of two maritime incidents off Oman, including one in which a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile that damaged the engine room. In the other incident, the master of a tanker reported seeing a large splash and an explosion close to the vessel, though no damage was reported.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yasmine Ghania and Menna Alaa El-Din in Cairo; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sergio Non, Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in calls with Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi counterparts, warned that U.S. or Israeli aggression, or regional countries’ participation, would be met with proportionate Iranian responses. Recent drone attacks by Iran on Kuwait underscore rising tensions. (apnews.com)
  • State‑affiliated Nournews reported Iran would target oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and gas fields in Qatar and Israel—saying “all will be burned to ashes” if U.S. strikes its energy infrastructure. (ca.investing.com)
  • Global energy markets are already strained: previous attacks on South Pars kicked off sharp oil price surges, and disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el‑Mandeb have heightened supply risks. (ca.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Iran threaten if the US launches new attacks?
Iran warned that it would strike energy fields in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Israel if the US attacks Iranian targets.
How have oil prices responded to the US-Iran conflict?
Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 24% in July, with analysts expecting further increases due to heightened regional risks.
Which regional energy facilities are at risk according to Iran's warnings?
Iran threatened to target oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel.
How has shipping through the Strait of Hormuz been affected?
Most shipping has been deterred due to the risk of Iranian attacks, disrupting a crucial conduit for global energy supplies.
What recent maritime incidents have raised concerns in the energy sector?
Two tankers off Oman were recently involved in incidents, including one struck by a projectile and another witnessing an explosion.

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