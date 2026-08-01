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Rosatom says its civilian vessel sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Rosatom Civilian Ship Sank in Black Sea After Ukrainian Drone Attack; All Crew Survived

Details of the Black Sea Incident

Attack on Rosatom Vessel

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian drones hit and sank a civilian vessel owned by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company's head, Alexei Likhachev, said in a statement on Saturday.

Crew Survival and Cargo Information

All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ship, which was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials, Likhachev added.

Official Statements and Reactions

"Such an attack can only be described as piracy and maritime robbery," he said.

Ukrainian Confirmation and Additional Strikes

Writing on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike.

"A sanctioned Russian container ship, Yanina, sailing under the Russian flag and with a capacity of more than 100,000 tons, was also struck. Thanks to the precision of our Defense Forces, it was sent to the bottom," he said.

Escalation of Maritime Attacks

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on ships that they say are aiding the other side's war effort.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • A Russian civilian vessel owned by nuclear state company Rosatom was sunk in the Black Sea following a Ukrainian drone attack, with all 17 crew members rescued safely (Reuters) (euronews.com).
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirmed the strike on the Russian-flagged, over‑100,000‑ton container ship “Yanina,” calling it a precision operation that sank the vessel (apnews.com).
  • This incident is part of a growing pattern of maritime conflict in the Black Sea region, where both sides have increasingly targeted ships—especially those linked to energy and logistics—to disrupt each other’s war efforts and trade routes (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Rosatom vessel in the Black Sea?
A civilian vessel owned by Rosatom sank after being hit by two Ukrainian drones in the Black Sea.
Were there any casualties among the crew?
All 17 crew members aboard the Rosatom vessel survived the drone attack.
What was the Rosatom ship carrying?
The ship was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials.
Who confirmed the attack on the Rosatom vessel?
Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy both confirmed the strike.
What was the name of the Russian container ship struck?
The container ship was named Yanina and was sailing under the Russian flag.

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