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Migrants say hunger and hostility drove them back from Spain's Ceuta to Morocco - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Migrants say hunger and hostility drove them back from Spain's Ceuta to Morocco

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Migration Europe Morocco

Migrants Driven Back from Ceuta to Morocco by Hunger and Hostility

Struggles and Setbacks for Migrants Crossing into Ceuta

By Ahmed El Jechtimi and Corina Pons

FNIDEQ, Morocco/CEUTA, Spain, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Migrants who swam or jumped over fences to rush into Spain's African enclave of Ceuta this week were returning home on Saturday, with many saying hunger, exhaustion and hostility from locals had crushed their hopes of a new life in Europe.

Those heading back told Reuters they had initially been drawn by viral social-media videos and messages from friends suggesting that the heavily guarded border could be breached.

But after reaching Ceuta, many said they found no way to continue onwards to mainland Spain.

Disillusionment After Arrival

"We came to make progress, not to be fooled," said Brahim, a bakery worker from Fez who left his job and crossed the border after watching clips of thousands doing the same. "I thought I'd build a better future there. But I was surprised in Ceuta."

Brahim said he survived for three days on water alone and could not afford the high food prices on the Spanish side. "How come a tuna sandwich was being sold for 100 dirhams ($10.75)?" 

Ceuta Was Like a Prison

'CEUTA WAS LIKE A PRISON'

In Fnideq, the Moroccan city opposite Ceuta, Reuters saw nearly empty streets leading to the border crossing, a stark contrast to the thousands who had gathered there on Thursday.

Young men walked away from the frontier along the highway or waited for taxis to leave Fnideq, where shops have also been closed for days.

The returnees' accounts included repeated complaints of shuttered supermarkets and shops, leaving them searching for food and water while their soaked clothes dried on the streets.

"Ceuta was like a prison — nothing to do there. Everything was closed," said a worker at Morocco's Tanger Med port, who declined to give his name because he was due back at work.

Hostility from Residents

Some migrants also accused residents of El Principe, a predominantly Moroccan neighbourhood in Ceuta, of attacking or driving them out. Reuters could not verify those accounts.

Moroccan waiter Yassine Ichou described being hit and chased away from El Principe. 

"They imposed a siege to force us to leave Ceuta by ourselves ... They succeeded in their plan," he added, referring to the widespread shop closures.

Spain's Interior Ministry said two people sustained minor injuries from knife attacks in two separate incidents and police had arrested one of the assailants. No deaths from knife attacks had been recorded in Ceuta since Thursday, it added.

Rachid, a worker at a Fnideq hotel near the crossing, said all six of its kitchen staff had left for Ceuta during the height of the influx and none had returned, forcing management to search for replacements.

Mixed Reactions from Locals and Authorities

Some Sympathy for Young Migrants

SOME SYMPATHY FOR YOUNG MIGRANTS

Across the border in Ceuta, cafes reopened and customers flocked in as the city gradually returned to life. Most shops remained closed, while patrol cars moved through the streets in a visible show of security. 

"We've taken the initiative to open because, ultimately, life has to return to its normal rhythm, but our safety and that of our staff always comes first," said Marina Castaño, 24, whose parents own two cafes in the centre.

Some residents said the situation in the outskirts was still tense.

Overwhelmed Reception Centers

An aid worker at a migrant reception centre said it was full and unable to take in more people, estimating that thousands remained in the enclave.

Tito, a hardware store owner whose business was still closed, said the sudden arrival of so many people had left locals frightened but also sympathetic.

"You feel overwhelmed and, at the same time, helpless," he said. "Those young people, they're being completely exploited. They're being used as bargaining chips."

Stories of Determination

Mohamed Ahmed, a 43-year-old Sudanese man, said a truck dropped him and other migrants near the border and then he swam for four hours to reach Ceuta.

He said police were blocking them from taking the road to a migration centre, but he remained determined to stay in Spain.

"I'm not going back. I'd rather die trying here."

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi and Corina Pons; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • An estimated 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta—around 70 percent of its population—before most returned voluntarily amid suffering and lack of onward passage (apnews.com).
  • Migrants cited viral social‑media videos and friend messages suggesting easy entry led them to attempt the crossing, only to face hunger, exhaustion, closed shops and hostility in Ceuta (lemonde.fr).
  • Spain’s Supreme Court ruling on July 8, 2026, prohibiting immediate deportation of sea arrivals, helped spark the surge, while lack of resources and local tensions forced many to turn back (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did migrants return from Ceuta to Morocco?
Migrants returned due to hunger, exhaustion, high food prices, and hostility from locals in Ceuta.
How did migrants enter Ceuta from Morocco?
Migrants swam or jumped over fences into Spain's African enclave of Ceuta after being inspired by social media videos.
What challenges did migrants face in Ceuta?
Migrants faced food and water shortages, closed shops, high prices, and hostility from some local residents.
How did the situation in Ceuta affect the local community?
The sudden influx of migrants led to shop closures and fear among locals, alongside some feelings of sympathy for the migrants' plight.
Were there any incidents of violence reported in Ceuta?
Spain's Interior Ministry reported two knife attacks with minor injuries and police making one arrest, but no deaths.

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