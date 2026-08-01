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Crimean families queue for hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Crimean families queue for hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Crimean Families Seek Hot Meals Amid Power Outages After Ukraine Attacks

Struggles of Daily Life During Crimean Power Outages

Community Kitchens Provide Relief

MASSANDRA, Crimea, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Under a blazing summer sun, a chef poured oil into huge pots set up on a street in the Crimean town of Massandra, preparing to serve dozens of people queuing for a hot meal after Ukrainian attacks cut power to their own kitchens.

Cities and towns across Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have had to cope with limited fuel supplies for much of the summer amid Ukrainian attacks on power plants and other infrastructure. 

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Infrastructure

Ukraine, whose own cities have been under repeated attack since Moscow sent thousands of troops into the country in 2022, says it is "bringing the war back home to Russia" by intensifying strikes deep inside the country and on territory its neighbour controls.

Stories from Massandra Residents

Efforts by Local Authorities

Standing beside boiling vats of buckwheat, later to be added to plates of reheated tinned beef, Massandra town administration head Oksana Madyud said her workers were serving roughly 200 people per day.

"We're preparing hot meals for people, as under the current circumstances not everyone has the means to cook hot food on electric hobs," she said.

Personal Accounts of Hardship

Marina's Experience

One local woman, Marina, said pain in her leg was making the climb down from her 10th-floor apartment difficult, but the lack of electricity had sent her hunting for a gas cooker and some cylinders.   

"There's nothing up there," she said, referring to her apartment. "We've got an electric cooker - that's it."

Alexandra's Story

Another older resident, Alexandra, said she had been lured down by the smell of the lunch after going without electricity for 10 days.

"They turned it back on today, at 4 o'clock" in the afternoon, but she wasn't sure the lights would still be on when she returned home, she added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone and missile strikes have severely disrupted Crimea’s power and fuel supplies, forcing rationing and cancellations of public services (internazionale.it)
  • Residents like those in Massandra rely on community hot meal distribution—~200 meals a day—due to prolonged electricity outages affecting cooking (pravda.com.ua)
  • The sustained campaign has isolated Crimea logistically: fuel sales halted for civilians, summer tourism and camps suspended, and a state of emergency declared to manage the crisis (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Crimean families queuing for hot meals?
Ukrainian attacks have cut power to kitchens in Crimea, forcing residents to seek hot meals prepared by local organizations.
How have Ukrainian attacks affected Crimea's power supply?
Ukrainian strikes on power plants and infrastructure have resulted in extended electricity outages in Crimea.
What measures are being taken to help residents without electricity?
Local administrations are preparing and distributing hot meals daily to help residents who cannot cook at home due to power outages.
Has electricity been restored in affected areas of Crimea?
Electricity has been intermittently restored in some areas, but residents remain uncertain about consistent power supply.

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