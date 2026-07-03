Kerala Raises Concerns Over MSC’s $1.4 Billion Vizhinjam Port Deal

Kerala’s Response to the MSC-Adani Vizhinjam Port Investment

Background of the Investment

BENGALURU, July 3 - India's southern state of Kerala was not consulted on MSC Group's planned $1.4 billion investment in the Vizhinjam port in partnership with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the state's chief minister said late on Thursday.

Adani Ports said on Tuesday that MSC would acquire a 49% stake in the port, in what is set to be the largest foreign private investment in India's domestic port infrastructure. Switzerland-based MSC is the world's biggest container shipping company.

Kerala Government’s Reaction

"I have conveyed the State Government's strong displeasure to the management of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd," Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said in a post on X.

"Any change in the concessionaire's shareholding structure requires government approval and will be examined strictly under the provisions of the concession agreement and applicable regulations."

Adani Ports’ Response and Market Reaction

Adani Ports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its shares fell as much as 1% on Friday and were last down 0.2% in afternoon trade. The stock gained about 6% in the last three sessions after the company's announcement.

Significance of Vizhinjam Port

Vizhinjam is India's first deep-water container transshipment port and is expected to handle domestic and regional cargo at a lower cost rather than routing it through Sri Lanka, according to the port's website.

Adani Ports is the private concessionaire developing and operating the port.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abinaya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)