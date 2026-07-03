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Spain services growth hits 2026 high in June, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain services growth hits 2026 high in June, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Spain's Services Sector Posts Fastest 2026 Growth in June, PMI Data Reports

Spain Services Sector Growth and PMI Insights

Strongest Expansion in 2026

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain's services sector expanded at its strongest pace this year in June as activity and new business rebounded on stronger domestic demand, a business survey showed on Friday.

PMI Business Activity Index Performance

The Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 54.2 in June from 50.1 in May, according to the survey by S&P Global.

Growth vs. Contraction Threshold

The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Expert Commentary and Market Drivers

Economic Insights from S&P Global

"June's survey pointed to a noticeable bounce in activity and sales following a lacklustre couple of months," said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Impact of Geopolitical Developments

"Some of the upswing is in part reflective of a growing optimism that the disruption to supply chains and hit to sentiment caused by the war in the Middle East will in time dissipate following the recent memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and the U.S.," Smith added.

Key Sector Metrics and Trends

New Business and Export Sales

New business increased at the fastest rate in six months, while export sales were little changed after declines in every previous month of 2026. Firms linked the improvement mainly to stronger domestic demand and market activity.

Employment and Backlogs

Employment growth picked up to its strongest since March, extending the current run of job creation to 45 months. Backlogs of work rose for the third time in four months and at the fastest pace since August 2025.

Confidence and Inflation Trends

Confidence strengthened to a four-month high, helped by hopes of stronger sales and an easing in Middle East tensions. Input cost inflation slowed to a four-month low, while output price inflation eased for a third month to its weakest since January.

Composite PMI and Sector Comparison

The broader S&P Global Spain Composite PMI rose to 53.3 in June from 50.2 in May, with services driving the improvement as manufacturing output fell for the first time in three months.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index climbed to 54.2 in June—the fastest pace this year—up from 50.1 in May, signaling robust growth in services. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • New business grew at the fastest rate in six months and export sales stabilized after prolonged declines; employment growth was the strongest since March, extending the job-creation streak to 45 months. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Backlogs rose at the quickest pace since August 2025. Both input cost and output price inflation slowed, while business confidence reached a four-month high as firms expected stronger demand and witnessed easing geopolitical tensions. (tradingeconomics.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Spain Services PMI in June 2026?
The Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 54.2 in June 2026, up from 50.1 in May.
What drove the rebound in the Spanish services sector?
The rebound was driven by stronger domestic demand and a noticeable increase in activity and new business.
How did employment in Spain's services sector perform?
Employment growth picked up to its highest since March, with job creation extending for 45 consecutive months.
Did export sales contribute to the sector's improvement?
Export sales were little changed after previous declines, with improvements mainly attributed to domestic factors.
What impacted confidence and outlook in Spain's services sector?
Confidence improved due to hopes of stronger sales and easing tensions in the Middle East.

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