Spain's Services Sector Posts Fastest 2026 Growth in June, PMI Data Reports

Spain Services Sector Growth and PMI Insights

Strongest Expansion in 2026

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain's services sector expanded at its strongest pace this year in June as activity and new business rebounded on stronger domestic demand, a business survey showed on Friday.

PMI Business Activity Index Performance

The Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 54.2 in June from 50.1 in May, according to the survey by S&P Global.

Growth vs. Contraction Threshold

The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Expert Commentary and Market Drivers

Economic Insights from S&P Global

"June's survey pointed to a noticeable bounce in activity and sales following a lacklustre couple of months," said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Impact of Geopolitical Developments

"Some of the upswing is in part reflective of a growing optimism that the disruption to supply chains and hit to sentiment caused by the war in the Middle East will in time dissipate following the recent memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and the U.S.," Smith added.

Key Sector Metrics and Trends

New Business and Export Sales

New business increased at the fastest rate in six months, while export sales were little changed after declines in every previous month of 2026. Firms linked the improvement mainly to stronger domestic demand and market activity.

Employment and Backlogs

Employment growth picked up to its strongest since March, extending the current run of job creation to 45 months. Backlogs of work rose for the third time in four months and at the fastest pace since August 2025.

Confidence and Inflation Trends

Confidence strengthened to a four-month high, helped by hopes of stronger sales and an easing in Middle East tensions. Input cost inflation slowed to a four-month low, while output price inflation eased for a third month to its weakest since January.

Composite PMI and Sector Comparison

The broader S&P Global Spain Composite PMI rose to 53.3 in June from 50.2 in May, with services driving the improvement as manufacturing output fell for the first time in three months.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Toby Chopra)