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Palliser Capital urges Recordati's board to withdraw support for CVC-GBL offer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Palliser Capital urges Recordati's board to withdraw support for CVC-GBL offer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Palliser Capital Pressures Recordati Board Over €51.29 CVC-GBL Takeover Offer

Activist Investor Challenges and Board Response

Palliser Capital's Objections to the Takeover Offer

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Palliser Capital said on Monday it had urged Recordati's board to withdraw support for a €51.29 per share takeover offer from CVC Capital Partners and Belgian investment group Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, arguing it materially undervalues the Italian drugmaker.

Call for a Higher Offer

• Palliser, which sent a letter to the board on September 1, said the consortium should raise its offer to at least €60 per share to provide fair treatment for minority investors.

Details of the CVC-GBL Offer

Structure and Value of the Bid

• Private equity firm CVC and GBL in May launched an all-cash offer for Recordati through the Respighi BidCo vehicle, valuing the company at about €10.7 billion ($12.35 billion) and aiming to delist it from the Milan stock exchange.

Board Division Over the Offer

• The offer has split Recordati's 10-member board, with six voting in favour of the offer, while four independent directors deemed it inadequate. Palliser noted that the offer was not endorsed by any independent directors.

Majority Stake and Shareholder Concerns

• CVC currently holds a majority stake in a vehicle called Rossini which controls a 46.8% interest in Recordati.

• Palliser also said the deal structure put undue pressure on minority shareholders to tender, potentially leaving those who do not participate with illiquid, delisted stock.

Market Reaction and Shareholder Opposition

Share Price Movement

• Recordati's shares were trading 0.5% higher at €52.25 at 0820 GMT.

Tender Offer Timeline

• The tender offer opened on August 31 and is due to close on October 15.

Minority Shareholder Dissent

• Six minority shareholders, including several long-only investors, told the FT on Sunday they opposed the terms of the offer.

Responses from Involved Parties

Company and Bidder Statements

• Respighi and Recordati did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Respighi said in July that it disagreed with the independent directors' assessment, reiterated that the offer was fair and attractive, and said its terms and conditions were unchanged.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Palliser Capital formally urged Recordati’s board via letter dated September 1 to withdraw support for the €51.29 per‑share offer, deeming it materially undervalued and proposing a minimum €60 per share offer for fairness to minority investors.
  • The €51.29 offer, via Respighi BidCo by CVC Capital Partners and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, values Recordati at approximately €10.7 billion and aims to delist the company; however, independent directors and analysts see the price well below high valuations (ranging €52‑60+) based on DCF and comparable metrics.
  • Recordati’s board is divided—six directors support the offer (backed by Lazard’s fairness opinion), while the four independent directors reject it relying on Rothschild & Co’s view that it's inadequate. Market price already trades above the offer, adding pressure on minority shareholders to accept illiquid delisted stock.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Palliser Capital oppose the CVC-GBL offer for Recordati?
Palliser Capital believes the €51.29 per share offer undervalues Recordati and does not provide fair treatment for minority investors.
What price does Palliser Capital suggest for the Recordati takeover?
Palliser Capital recommends raising the offer to at least €60 per share.
Has Recordati's board fully supported the CVC-GBL offer?
No, the board is split: six members support the offer, but all four independent directors oppose it.
What concerns exist for Recordati’s minority shareholders?
The deal structure pressures minority shareholders to tender, risking them holding illiquid, delisted stock if the offer proceeds.
When does the tender offer for Recordati close?
The tender offer opened on August 31 and is due to close on October 15.

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