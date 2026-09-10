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EU watchdog flags risk of abrupt market correction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU watchdog flags risk of abrupt market correction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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EU Watchdog Warns: Risk of Abrupt Market Correction Amid High Valuations

ESMA Highlights Market Risks and Emerging Threats

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Phoebe Seers

Disconnect Between Market Valuations and Economic Reality

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A disconnect between deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and upbeat valuations risks triggering a market drop, the European Union's financial watchdog said on Thursday, citing conflict in the Middle East and rising energy prices.

"Investor optimism continues to support elevated valuations despite rising geopolitical tensions and a weakening economic outlook. The wider this gap becomes, the greater the risk of an abrupt market correction," ESMA Chair Verena Ross said.

Operational Risks and Cyber Threats

Growing Vulnerabilities in Financial Markets

The European Securities and Markets Authority also said operational risks across financial markets were at a very high level and rising, driven by growing cyber threats and advances in AI which can discover and exploit cyber vulnerabilities.

Crypto Markets and Systemic Concerns

Potential for Contagion

In addition, ESMA reiterated its long-standing concern that shocks in crypto markets could spread into the rest of the wider financial system due to their growing links.

Tokenised Equities and Market Structure

ESMA said that while tokenised equities, a kind of crypto product based on equity derivatives, are currently "negligible" relative to the global stock market, adoption was increasing and could affect market structure.

Prediction Markets: New Risks on the Horizon

Institutional Interest and Market Manipulation

The regulator also highlighted the risks of growing institutional interest in fast-growing prediction markets, as market infrastructure providers, such as exchanges and investment funds, seek partners in the industry.

Insider Trading and Detection Challenges

"Market manipulation and insider trading risks reach new levels in the context of prediction markets," ESMA said.

The ability of users betting on the outcome of real-world events, including sports, wars and elections, to use crypto "hinders the detection and prevention of insider trading, wash trading and coordinated market manipulation", ESMA said.

"A growing number of incidents illustrates that prediction markets are rife with insider trading," it added in the report. 

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in PARIS and Phoebe Seers in LONDON; Editing by Kirstin Ridley and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • ESMA highlights a mismatch: bullish investor sentiment versus weakening economic outlook amid Middle East conflict and energy shocks, warning of potential abrupt repricing.
  • Operational risks are rising sharply, driven by escalating cyber threats and AI use, raising vulnerability across financial infrastructure.
  • Crypto developments—like tokenised equities and prediction markets—remain small but growing; ESMA cautions these could amplify systemic risks including market manipulation and contagion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main risk identified by the EU financial watchdog?
The EU financial watchdog warns that a disconnect between deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and optimistic market valuations increases the risk of an abrupt market correction.
Which global factors contribute to rising market risks according to ESMA?
Rising geopolitical tensions, especially conflict in the Middle East and increasing energy prices, contribute to market risks.
What operational risks are highlighted in the ESMA report?
ESMA highlights very high and rising operational risks, mainly due to increasing cyber threats and advances in AI that could expose vulnerabilities.
How could crypto markets impact the broader financial system?
Shocks in crypto markets could spread to the wider financial system due to growing links and increasing adoption of crypto products.

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