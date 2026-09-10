Renault Unveils Niagara Pickup Truck in Argentina to Target Latin American Buyers

Renault's Strategic Expansion in Latin America

By Gilles Guillaume

Introduction of the Niagara Pickup Truck

GUYANCOURT, France, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Renault on Thursday unveiled its new Niagara pickup truck, a model that would look out of place on the streets of Paris but is central to the French automaker's growth strategy in Latin America.

Global Sales Strategy

Renault is targeting Latin America, India and South Korea to reduce its reliance on Europe, which accounted for more than 70% of its sales in the first half of 2026 but where it faces intense competition from Chinese brands.

Importance of Pickup Trucks in Latin America

Pickup trucks account for up to 30% of Latin America's vehicle sales.

Production and Market Positioning

Assembly and Competitors

The Niagara, which is longer than its predecessor, the Renault Oroch, will be assembled at Renault's plant in Cordoba, Argentina. Renault is hoping the new model will help it challenge market leaders in Latin America's half-ton pickup segment, including the Fiat Toro, Ford Maverick, Chevrolet Montana and RAM Rampage.

Renault's Perspective

"We are an outsider, but a solid outsider", Renault vice president for light commercial vehicle products Frederic Clermont told journalists. "We're not starting from scratch, we have a solid track record in commercial vehicles."

Design and Versatility

Target Customers

While the truck is aimed primarily at professional customers, Renault said its double-cab design and integrated cargo bed make it versatile enough for private use during evenings and weekends.

Design Features

The Niagara also incorporates classic U.S. pickup design features, including a prominent front end and decorative roll bars.

Market Launch and Sales Outlook

Launch Markets and Engine Options

The truck will be sold mainly in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, starting with combustion-engine models, with hybrid versions to follow, Renault said.

Market Rankings

In the first half of the year, Brazil was Renault's seventh-largest market and Argentina its 13th. Outside the Europe-Turkey-Morocco region, however, they ranked first and fourth, respectively.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting Gilles Guillaume. Editing by Mark Potter)