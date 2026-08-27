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Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at $26.5 billion, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at $26.5 billion, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Shein’s Hong Kong IPO Prices Shares, Company Valued at $26.5 Billion

Key Details and Market Context of Shein's IPO

By Selena Li and Kane Wu

IPO Pricing and Valuation

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering near the midpoint of its marketed range, raising $1.7 billion and valuing the company at about $26.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Share Price and Fundraising

The company is set to price the deal at HK$48.56 a share, near the midpoint of its HK$47.60 to HK$49.50 range, the people said, raising about HK$13.6 billion ($1.73 billion).

Comparison to Previous Valuations

The valuation would be about one-quarter of the nearly $100 billion private market peak Shein reached in 2022, and well below the $66 billion valuation it secured in a 2023 fundraising round.

Company Background and IPO Journey

Shein, which is headquartered in Singapore and was founded in China, launched its Hong Kong IPO on Monday.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not publicly available. Shein did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous Listing Attempts and Market Challenges

The IPO follows attempts over the past four years to list in New York and London. Shein, known for selling $5 dresses and $10 jeans in about 160 countries, has faced regulatory challenges and business pressure in its key U.S. and European markets.

Additional Information

($1 = 7.8401 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Shein’s IPO valuation (~US$26.5 billion) is about one‑quarter of its ~US$100 billion 2022 peak and well below the ~US$64 billion in 2023/2024 funding rounds (investing.com).
  • Book‑building shows strong demand: the IPO order book has been fully covered, despite growth slowdown and regulatory headwinds in key markets (investing.com).
  • At a valuation near US$27 billion, Shein trades at about 0.7× forecast sales—higher than rival Zalando (~0.4×), but cheaper than H&M (~1.1×) and Inditex (~4.0×) multiples (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shein's valuation after its Hong Kong IPO?
Shein is valued at approximately $26.5 billion after its Hong Kong IPO.
How much money did Shein raise in the Hong Kong IPO?
Shein raised about $1.7 billion (HK$13.6 billion) through its Hong Kong IPO.
At what price are Shein shares being offered in the IPO?
Shein shares are being offered at HK$48.56 each, near the midpoint of the marketed range.
How does Shein's current valuation compare to its previous valuations?
Shein's current valuation is about one-quarter of its nearly $100 billion private market peak in 2022, and well below the $66 billion achieved in a 2023 fundraising round.
Which regions has Shein faced regulatory challenges in?
Shein has faced regulatory and business challenges in its key U.S. and European markets.

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